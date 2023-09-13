Heading 3

10 Hairstyles For Long Thin Hair 

It is one of the most glamorous hairstyles perfectly fitted for thin long hair. To get this look, make a fishtail braid on the sides of your head, roll it up and secure it in a bun 

The Fishtail Braid Updo

Image: Pexels 


Be it work or a birthdays, this is the simplest and most elegant hairstyle. To get this look just put your hair together to one side and make a low ponytail. Use hairstyling kits to increase its elegance

The Twisted Side Ponytail

Image: Pexels 


This hairstyle creates sophistication and elegance to your look. To get this look twist a low ponytail into a bun and use bobby pins to secure

The Low Chignon

Image: Pexels

This hairstyle is perfect for any informal or regular outing. It is very simple to make and adds a hint of cuteness to the look. Curl a long ponytail, coil it up into a bun, and pull out a few strands of hair to get the messy look

The Messy Top Knot

Image: Pexels

The Half-Up Bun

Image: Pexels

This is one of the most trendy hairstyles of this time. Simply make it by coiling a ponytail into a bun and putting down the rest of the hair

This is the easiest and most beautiful hairstyle for busy days. Make it by coiling a high ponytail into a bun

The Top Knot

Image: Pexels

It is one of the glamorous and sophisticated hairstyles for thin long hair. To get this look curl a low ponytail pin it after tucking it into itself

The French Twist

Image: Pexels

It is also the perfect hairstyle for busy days. To create this stunning look make a loose braid on one side of your head and tie it

The Side Braid

Image: Pexels

This hairstyle is the most typical and sophisticated hairstyle for thin long hair. Create a high or low ponytail and secure it with hair tied to get this look

The Classic Ponytail

Image: Pexels 

This is one of the funky and cute hairstyles for thin long hair. To get this look make a low ponytail divide it into multiple parts and tie each part. Avoid this style for any formal event

The Bubble Ponytail

Image: Pexels

