10 Hairstyles For Long Thin Hair 

It is one of the most glamorous hairstyles perfectly fitted for thin long hair. To get this look, make a fishtail braid on the sides of your head, roll it up and secure it in a bun
The Fishtail Braid Updo
Image: Pexels
Be it work or a birthdays, this is the simplest and most elegant hairstyle. To get this look just put your hair together to one side and make a low ponytail. Use hairstyling kits to increase its elegance
The Twisted Side Ponytail
Image: Pexels
This hairstyle creates sophistication and elegance to your look. To get this look twist a low ponytail into a bun and use bobby pins to secure
The Low Chignon
Image: Pexels
This hairstyle is perfect for any informal or regular outing. It is very simple to make and adds a hint of cuteness to the look. Curl a long ponytail, coil it up into a bun, and pull out a few strands of hair to get the messy look
The Messy Top Knot
Image: Pexels
The Half-Up Bun
Image: Pexels
This is one of the most trendy hairstyles of this time. Simply make it by coiling a ponytail into a bun and putting down the rest of the hair
This is the easiest and most beautiful hairstyle for busy days. Make it by coiling a high ponytail into a bun
The Top Knot
Image: Pexels
It is one of the glamorous and sophisticated hairstyles for thin long hair. To get this look curl a low ponytail pin it after tucking it into itself
The French Twist
Image: Pexels
It is also the perfect hairstyle for busy days. To create this stunning look make a loose braid on one side of your head and tie it
The Side Braid
Image: Pexels
This hairstyle is the most typical and sophisticated hairstyle for thin long hair. Create a high or low ponytail and secure it with hair tied to get this look
The Classic Ponytail
Image: Pexels
This is one of the funky and cute hairstyles for thin long hair. To get this look make a low ponytail divide it into multiple parts and tie each part. Avoid this style for any formal event