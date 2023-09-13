Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 13, 2023
10 Hairstyles for Short Hair
Pixie cut with long bangs adds boldness and confidence to your look. It is a perfect fit for an oval or round face
Pixie Long Bangs
Image: Pexels
This hairstyle perfectly gives a classic and fun look. Edgy short bobs are ideal for an oval face
Edgy Short Bob
Image: Pexels
Fringe blunt is regarded as the most fashionable hairstyle for short hair. It will add that cuteness you need for your look
Fringe Blunt
Image: Pexels
It is considered the most common hairstyles of women with short hair. It gives a stylish and sophisticated touch to your look
Brunette Bob
Image: Pexels
One Side Curled
Image: Pexels
Women with curly short hair can create a stunning and stylish look in with this hairstyle
This is the most perfect hairstyle for short hair. It gives a subtle and cute finish to your look
Round Bob
Image: Pexels
This is considered one of the most elegant hairstyles for short hair. It can be created easily and works well for every event
Slick Side-Part
Image: Pexels
Long bob is another popular hairstyle for short hair. It makes your every day look stylish and chic
Long Bob
Image: Pexels
This hairstyle showcases a long edgy bang on one side that gives a unique and elegant texture to the small hair
Long Edgy Curved Bang
Image: Pexels
Buzz Cut is the best quirky hairstyle of all time. This timeless style creates a bold and feminine look. Dye your hair blonde to witness an incredible change
Classic Buzz Cut
Image: Pexels
