Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

10 Hairstyles for Short Hair

Pixie cut with long bangs adds boldness and confidence to your look. It is a perfect fit for an oval or round face 

Pixie Long Bangs

Image: Pexels 

This hairstyle perfectly gives a classic and fun look. Edgy short bobs are ideal for an oval face

Edgy Short Bob

Image: Pexels 


Fringe blunt is regarded as the most fashionable hairstyle for short hair. It will add that cuteness you need for your look 

Fringe Blunt

Image: Pexels

It is considered the most common hairstyles of women with short hair. It gives a stylish and sophisticated touch to your look

Brunette Bob

Image: Pexels

One Side Curled

Image: Pexels

Women with curly short hair can create a stunning and stylish look in with this hairstyle 

This is the most  perfect hairstyle for short hair. It gives a subtle and cute finish to your look

Round Bob

Image: Pexels

This is considered one of the most elegant hairstyles for short hair. It can be created easily and works well for every event

Slick Side-Part

Image: Pexels

Long bob is another popular hairstyle for short hair. It makes your every day look stylish and chic 

Long Bob

Image: Pexels

This hairstyle showcases a long edgy bang on one side that gives a unique and elegant texture to the small hair 

Long Edgy Curved Bang

Image: Pexels 

Buzz Cut is the best quirky hairstyle of all time. This timeless style creates a bold and feminine look. Dye your hair blonde to witness an incredible change

Classic Buzz Cut

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here