FEBRUARY 18, 2024

10 Hairstyles for straight hair

Gather your hair into a high ponytail and secure it with a hair tie. Smooth out any flyaways for a polished look

Sleek High Ponytail

Image: Rasha Thadani Instagram

Opt for a chic and timeless bob haircut that falls just above the shoulders. You can add layers or go for a blunt cut

Classic Bob

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Create loose waves using a curling iron or by braiding your hair overnight. This adds texture and movement to your straight hair

Soft Waves

Image: Mahira Sharma Instagram

Take the top section of your hair and secure it with a clip or hair tie, leaving the rest of your hair down. This style is both elegant and effortless

Half-Up Half-Down

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

Create sections in your ponytail with clear elastic bands for a fun and trendy look

Image: Isha Malviya Instagram

The Bubble Ponytail

Gather your hair into a high or low bun, leaving a few loose strands for a relaxed and casual look 

Messy Bun

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Create two braids on each side of your head, then cross them over the top of your head and secure them with bobby pins. This hairstyle is perfect for special occasions

Braided Crown

Image: Deepak Das photography

Embrace the natural beauty of your straight hair by keeping it sleek and shiny. Use a flat iron to achieve a super straight look

Sleek Straight

Image: Deepak Das photography

Fishtail Braid

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Divide your hair into two sections and take a small piece from the outside of one section, cross it over, and add it to the other section. Repeat until you reach the end, then secure with a hair tie

If you have bangs, sweep them to the side for a sophisticated and face-framing look

Side Swept Bangs

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

