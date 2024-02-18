Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 18, 2024
10 Hairstyles for straight hair
Gather your hair into a high ponytail and secure it with a hair tie. Smooth out any flyaways for a polished look
Sleek High Ponytail
Image: Rasha Thadani Instagram
Opt for a chic and timeless bob haircut that falls just above the shoulders. You can add layers or go for a blunt cut
Classic Bob
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Create loose waves using a curling iron or by braiding your hair overnight. This adds texture and movement to your straight hair
Soft Waves
Image: Mahira Sharma Instagram
Take the top section of your hair and secure it with a clip or hair tie, leaving the rest of your hair down. This style is both elegant and effortless
Half-Up Half-Down
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Create sections in your ponytail with clear elastic bands for a fun and trendy look
Image: Isha Malviya Instagram
The Bubble Ponytail
Gather your hair into a high or low bun, leaving a few loose strands for a relaxed and casual look
Messy Bun
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Create two braids on each side of your head, then cross them over the top of your head and secure them with bobby pins. This hairstyle is perfect for special occasions
Braided Crown
Image: Deepak Das photography
Embrace the natural beauty of your straight hair by keeping it sleek and shiny. Use a flat iron to achieve a super straight look
Sleek Straight
Image: Deepak Das photography
Fishtail Braid
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Divide your hair into two sections and take a small piece from the outside of one section, cross it over, and add it to the other section. Repeat until you reach the end, then secure with a hair tie
If you have bangs, sweep them to the side for a sophisticated and face-framing look
Side Swept Bangs
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.