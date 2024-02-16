Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

10 Hairstyles to try on ft.Girls

Effortlessly tousled waves for a relaxed and casual look, perfect for a day out or a beach trip

Beach Waves 

Image Source: Pexels

A sleek and polished high ponytail for a chic and sophisticated vibe, ideal for formal events or a night out with friends 

High Ponytail 

Image Source: Pexels

A stylish and undone bun hairstyle for a laid-back yet trendy look, suitable for both casual and semi-formal occasions 

Messy Bun 

Image Source: Pexels

 A romantic and ethereal braided crown hairstyle, perfect for weddings, prom, or any special occasion

Braided Crown

Image Source: Pexels

A versatile and classic half-up half-down hairstyle with loose curls or braids, suitable for everyday wear or a casual outing

Image Source: Pexels

Half-Up Half-Down 

A sleek and stylish top knot hairstyle for a modern and fashion-forward look, great for both casual and formal events

Top Knot 

Image Source: Pexels

An intricate and eye-catching fishtail braid hairstyle, perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any outfit or occasion

Image Source: Pexels

Fishtail Braid 

A simple yet sophisticated hairstyle with sleek, straight hair, ideal for a polished and professional look or a night out 

Image Source: Pexels

Sleek Straight Hair 

Messy Side Braid 

Image Source: Pexels

A bohemian-inspired messy side braid hairstyle for a relaxed and carefree vibe, perfect for festivals or outdoor events

 A chic and elegant twisted low bun hairstyle, ideal for weddings, formal events, or a romantic dinner date

Twisted Low Bun

Image Source: Pexels

