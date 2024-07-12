Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 12, 2024

10 Haldi hacks for flawless skin

Combine haldi with yogurt and honey. Apply this mask on your face twice a week to achieve glowing skin

Haldi Face Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Combine haldi and milk to create a gentle skin cleanser that can help to brighten your skin and make it glowing

Haldi and Milk Cleanser

Image Source: Freepik

Make a paste by combining haldi and water. Apply the paste to acne spots and let it dry. Rinse after 10-15 minutes 

Acne Spot Treatment

Image Source: Freepik

Mix haldi with lemon juice for a natural skin brightener. Apply it evenly on your face and rinse after 10-15 minutes

Haldi and Lemon Brightener

Image Source: Freepik

Combine haldi with aloe vera gel for a soothing, anti-inflammatory mask. Apply evenly on your face and rinse after 15-20 minutes

Image Source: Freepik

Haldi and Aloe Vera Gel

Add haldi to your bathwater for a full-body glow and also to help soothe and nourish your skin 

Haldi Bath Soak

Image Source: Freepik

Mix haldi and coconut oil to create a hydrating and moisturizing face mask. Apply on the face and rinse after 15-20 minutes

Haldi and Coconut Oil

Image Source: Freepik

Combine haldi with besan and water to make a gentle exfoliating scrub. Apply on the face and scrub it off gently after 15-20 minutes

Haldi Scrub

Image Source: Freepik

Dark Circle Remedy

Image Source: Freepik

Mix haldi with buttermilk and apply the mixture evenly under your eyes to effectively reduce dark circles

Prepare haldi water and freeze it in an ice tray. Rub the cubes on your face gently to reduce puffiness and improve blood circulation

Haldi Ice Cubes

Image Source: Freepik

