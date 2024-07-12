Heading 3
10 Haldi hacks for flawless skin
Combine haldi with yogurt and honey. Apply this mask on your face twice a week to achieve glowing skin
Haldi Face Mask
Image Source: Freepik
Combine haldi and milk to create a gentle skin cleanser that can help to brighten your skin and make it glowing
Haldi and Milk Cleanser
Image Source: Freepik
Make a paste by combining haldi and water. Apply the paste to acne spots and let it dry. Rinse after 10-15 minutes
Acne Spot Treatment
Image Source: Freepik
Mix haldi with lemon juice for a natural skin brightener. Apply it evenly on your face and rinse after 10-15 minutes
Haldi and Lemon Brightener
Image Source: Freepik
Combine haldi with aloe vera gel for a soothing, anti-inflammatory mask. Apply evenly on your face and rinse after 15-20 minutes
Image Source: Freepik
Haldi and Aloe Vera Gel
Add haldi to your bathwater for a full-body glow and also to help soothe and nourish your skin
Haldi Bath Soak
Image Source: Freepik
Mix haldi and coconut oil to create a hydrating and moisturizing face mask. Apply on the face and rinse after 15-20 minutes
Haldi and Coconut Oil
Image Source: Freepik
Combine haldi with besan and water to make a gentle exfoliating scrub. Apply on the face and scrub it off gently after 15-20 minutes
Haldi Scrub
Image Source: Freepik
Dark Circle Remedy
Image Source: Freepik
Mix haldi with buttermilk and apply the mixture evenly under your eyes to effectively reduce dark circles
Prepare haldi water and freeze it in an ice tray. Rub the cubes on your face gently to reduce puffiness and improve blood circulation
Haldi Ice Cubes
Image Source: Freepik
