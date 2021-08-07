10
Handy tips for August 07, 2021
1. Start off with the basics! Cleansing, toning and moisturising your face. Again, select the products that suit your skin
2. No matter what! Make it a rule to not go to bed without removing makeup. Let your skin breathe
3. Eat right! Eat healthy! Yes, include fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet to get flawless skin. Stay away from junk and fried foods
4. Apply sunscreen daily. No matter even if it’s not a sunny day. Choose a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15. Also, look for a non-comedogenic product to avoid blocking pores
5. Exercise daily! Not just to shed those extra kilos. But to get a healthy glow on your skin
6. Get a good night’s sleep. Sleep for a minimum of 6 hours a day. This will make your skin look fresh and keep dark circles at bay
7. Always keep in mind to do the patch test. Whenever you are using a new product, apply it in your inner arms to look for any reaction
8. Exfoliate your skin once a week. Use a pack made of ripe banana, honey and sugar. Scrub it gently over your face. Wash it off in a few minutes
9. Gulp at least 8 glasses of water in a day. Well-hydrated skin looks fresh and healthy
10. Lastly, pay special attention to your under eye skin. Use cool green tea bags to de-puff your skin
