Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 25, 2024

10 Happy Holi wishes

“The time has come to relax, unwind, and make a bond with sweets, thandais, and colors. Happy Holi!”

#1

Image Source: freepik

“The world is a beautiful and colorful place. May this Holi bring you and your family more love and happiness. Happy Holi!”

#2

Image Source: freepik

“The more the color, the better the sweets, and the happier you are. Happy Holi!”

#3

Image Source: freepik

“Best wishes to you and your family for a Holi filled with sweet moments and memories to cherish for a long time. Happy Holi my dear”

#4

Image Source: freepik

“Let's throw out the colors in the air and renew our love with a bit of romantic color. Happy Holi!”

Image Source: freepik

 #5

“Play more, drink less
Enjoy more, think less,
Have a cheerful Holi!”

 #6

Image Source: freepik

“Water balloons, water pistols, amazing songs, and delicious gujias are the main ingredients for a perfect Holi. Wish you a happy Holi!

 #7

Image Source: freepik

“Happy Holi from mine to yours. Hope you have a colorful day and a colorful life with all kinds of right twists in color”

 #8

Image Source: freepik

 #9

Image Source: freepik

“Holi is the time to celebrate the most beautiful feeling called love. Let’s take a dip in the water of love. Happy Holi!”

“Let the child inside you come out this Holi & play with the colors of love and happiness all around. Happy Holi!”

 #10

Image Source: freepik

