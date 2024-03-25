Heading 3
10 Happy Holi wishes
“The time has come to relax, unwind, and make a bond with sweets, thandais, and colors. Happy Holi!”
“The world is a beautiful and colorful place. May this Holi bring you and your family more love and happiness. Happy Holi!”
“The more the color, the better the sweets, and the happier you are. Happy Holi!”
“Best wishes to you and your family for a Holi filled with sweet moments and memories to cherish for a long time. Happy Holi my dear”
“Let's throw out the colors in the air and renew our love with a bit of romantic color. Happy Holi!”
“Play more, drink less
Enjoy more, think less,
Have a cheerful Holi!”
“Water balloons, water pistols, amazing songs, and delicious gujias are the main ingredients for a perfect Holi. Wish you a happy Holi!
“Happy Holi from mine to yours. Hope you have a colorful day and a colorful life with all kinds of right twists in color”
“Holi is the time to celebrate the most beautiful feeling called love. Let’s take a dip in the water of love. Happy Holi!”
“Let the child inside you come out this Holi & play with the colors of love and happiness all around. Happy Holi!”
