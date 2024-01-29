10 happy songs to put you in good mood

There's no one better than Prince to elevate your spirits. Let go of your reservations, embrace a bit of wildness, and you'll feel fantastic in just the four minutes that Prince dominates with this iconic track
Let’s Go Crazy by Prince
Image: Pexels
JB and his band exude unbridled energy, unleashing euphoric screeches and lively horns that exhilarate your senses, hitting all the perfect spots with an infectious sense of joy
Image: Pexels
I Got You (I Feel Good) by James Brown & the Famous Flames
Lizzo's chart-topping song will uplift your spirits, instilling a positive self-image and empowering you to overcome challenges and embrace the world
Image: Pexels
Good As Hell by Lizzo
Bill Withers infuses his funk anthem with a cheerful vibe that celebrates the transformative influence of discovering your soulmate
Lovely Day by Bill Withers
Image: Pexels
When you're seeking not only a mood lift but also a surge of confidence, this track is the perfect remedy
Tightrope by Janelle Monae
Image: Pexels
No other argument for tranquility has been as persuasive as the exuberant refrain of "every little thing's gonna be alright" in this instance
Three Little Birds by Bob Marley
Image: Pexels
It serves as a musical homage to the overwhelming joy that compels you to unleash a primal scream, only to repeat the cathartic release with a slightly softer touch
Shout by Isley Brothers
Image: Pexels
This song compels everyone to hit the dance floor, whether it's a communal setting or your own personal space, this song make you feel like a '70s dancing sensation
Dancing Queen by ABBA
Image: Pexels
"Sir Duke" is the result of allowing one of the genuine musical geniuses of time to express his admiration for the artists he holds dear, whether it's the uplifting horns or Stevie's repeated refrain of 'you can feel it all over,' the song exudes pure joy
Sir Duke by Stevie Wonder
Image: Pexels
Blister in the Sun by the Violent Femmes
Image: Pexels
The laid-back bassline in this '80s gem is one of the most euphoric riffs of the era, don't stress about the details; just enjoy the vibe now, deal with the aftermath later