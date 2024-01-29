Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

January 29, 2024

10 happy songs to put you in good mood

There's no one better than Prince to elevate your spirits. Let go of your reservations, embrace a bit of wildness, and you'll feel fantastic in just the four minutes that Prince dominates with this iconic track

Let’s Go Crazy by Prince

Image: Pexels

JB and his band exude unbridled energy, unleashing euphoric screeches and lively horns that exhilarate your senses, hitting all the perfect spots with an infectious sense of joy

Image: Pexels

I Got You (I Feel Good) by James Brown & the Famous Flames

Lizzo's chart-topping song will uplift your spirits, instilling a positive self-image and empowering you to overcome challenges and embrace the world

Image: Pexels

Good As Hell by Lizzo

Bill Withers infuses his funk anthem with a cheerful vibe that celebrates the transformative influence of discovering your soulmate

Lovely Day by Bill Withers

Image: Pexels

When you're seeking not only a mood lift but also a surge of confidence, this track is the perfect remedy

Tightrope by Janelle Monae

Image: Pexels

No other argument for tranquility has been as persuasive as the exuberant refrain of "every little thing's gonna be alright" in this instance

Three Little Birds by Bob Marley

Image: Pexels

It serves as a musical homage to the overwhelming joy that compels you to unleash a primal scream, only to repeat the cathartic release with a slightly softer touch

Shout by Isley Brothers

Image: Pexels

This song compels everyone to hit the dance floor, whether it's a communal setting or your own personal space, this song make you feel like a '70s dancing sensation

Dancing Queen by ABBA 

Image: Pexels

"Sir Duke" is the result of allowing one of the genuine musical geniuses of time to express his admiration for the artists he holds dear, whether it's the uplifting horns or Stevie's repeated refrain of 'you can feel it all over,' the song exudes pure joy

Sir Duke by Stevie Wonder

Image: Pexels

Blister in the Sun by the Violent Femmes

Image: Pexels

The laid-back bassline in this '80s gem is one of the most euphoric riffs of the era, don't stress about the details; just enjoy the vibe now, deal with the aftermath later

