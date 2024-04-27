Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 27, 2024
10 Happy Sunday Quotes
“Sunday is the golden clasp that binds together the volume of the week”
#1
Image Source: freepik
“Sunday is your best day. You know you had an amazing week. Time to recover and think how you're gonna kill the next one”
#2
Image Source: freepik
“A Sunday well spent brings a week of content”
#3
Image Source: freepik
“If your Sunday doesn’t involve wine and yoga pants, you’re doing it wrong”
#4
Image Source: freepik
“SUNDAY. The day… I planned a lot, but actually do nothing”
Image Source: freepik
#5
“Sunday clears away the rust of the whole week”
#6
Image Source: freepik
“Sunday is a good day to save the world in one’s pajamas”
#7
Image Source: freepik
#8
Image Source: freepik
“Without Sunday, I wouldn’t know when to put on the brakes of a hurtling life”
#9
Image Source: freepik
“Happiness is a hot bath on a Sunday afternoon”
“Feeling blessed, never stressed. Got that sunshine on my Sunday best”
#10
Image Source: freepik
