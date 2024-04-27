Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 27, 2024

10 Happy Sunday Quotes

“Sunday is the golden clasp that binds together the volume of the week”

#1

Image Source: freepik

“Sunday is your best day. You know you had an amazing week. Time to recover and think how you're gonna kill the next one”

#2

Image Source: freepik

 “A Sunday well spent brings a week of content”

#3

Image Source: freepik

 “If your Sunday doesn’t involve wine and yoga pants, you’re doing it wrong”

#4

Image Source: freepik

“SUNDAY. The day… I planned a lot, but actually do nothing”

Image Source: freepik

#5

“Sunday clears away the rust of the whole week”

#6

Image Source: freepik

“Sunday is a good day to save the world in one’s pajamas”

#7

Image Source: freepik

#8

Image Source: freepik

“Without Sunday, I wouldn’t know when to put on the brakes of a hurtling life”

#9

Image Source: freepik

“Happiness is a hot bath on a Sunday afternoon”

“Feeling blessed, never stressed. Got that sunshine on my Sunday best”   

#10

Image Source: freepik

