March 13, 2024

10 hard dating lessons to learn

A lot of people will like you and want to be friends with you but not want to be in a serious relationship with you and that's okay

#1

Always assume they are talking to / seeing multiple people until you make it clear to each other that you are exclusive

#2

Sometimes, the time isn't right even though you may be compatible and good for each other -you need to accept that

#3

There is no such thing as "the one". There are many people you can be compatible with. Keep your heart and mind open

#4

If they want to talk to you, they will. If they want to make it work, they will. You don't need to chase them or force things

#5

There are plenty of reasons people behave inconsistently that aren't about you: take it as your cue to move on without making it about you

#6

The relationships that come on like fireworks - that feel intense, exciting, and overwhelming are probably not the best for you

#7

How you feel around them is more important than how you feel about them

#8

#9

Maybe the one for you isn't on a dating app. Take a break from your phone and try to meet/connect with new people in real life

Learn from MistakesEvery relationship teaches us something valuable, even if it doesn't work out

#10

