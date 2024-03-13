Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 13, 2024
10 hard dating lessons to learn
A lot of people will like you and want to be friends with you but not want to be in a serious relationship with you and that's okay
#1
Always assume they are talking to / seeing multiple people until you make it clear to each other that you are exclusive
#2
Sometimes, the time isn't right even though you may be compatible and good for each other -you need to accept that
#3
There is no such thing as "the one". There are many people you can be compatible with. Keep your heart and mind open
#4
If they want to talk to you, they will. If they want to make it work, they will. You don't need to chase them or force things
#5
There are plenty of reasons people behave inconsistently that aren't about you: take it as your cue to move on without making it about you
#6
The relationships that come on like fireworks - that feel intense, exciting, and overwhelming are probably not the best for you
#7
How you feel around them is more important than how you feel about them
#8
#9
Maybe the one for you isn't on a dating app. Take a break from your phone and try to meet/connect with new people in real life
Learn from MistakesEvery relationship teaches us something valuable, even if it doesn't work out
#10
