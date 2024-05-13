Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 13, 2024
10 hard-hitting cheating quotes
“You didn’t just cheat on me; you cheated on us. You didn’t just break my heart; you broke our future”
#1
Image: Freepik
“No woman could love a cheater and not pay the price for it”
#2
Image: Freepik
“Cheating and lying aren’t struggles, they’re reasons to break up”
#3
Image: Freepik
“When a man steals your wife, there is no better revenge than to let him keep her”
#4
Image: Freepik
“Don’t cheat if you don’t want to be cheated. A relationship is mutual. This is the golden rule for all great connections”
#5
Image: Freepik
“If you marry a man who cheats on his wife, you’ll be married to a man who cheats on his wife”
Image: Freepik
#6
“Real men don’t have time to cheat because they are too busy looking for new ways to love their woman”
#7
Image: Freepik
“They didn’t cheat because of who you are. They chose to cheat because of who they are not”
#8
Image: Freepik
“Cheat on a good woman and karma makes sure you end up with the b*tch you deserve”
#9
Image: Freepik
“Cheating on a good person is like throwing away a diamond and picking up a rock”
#10
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.