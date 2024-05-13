Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 13, 2024

10 hard-hitting cheating quotes

“You didn’t just cheat on me; you cheated on us. You didn’t just break my heart; you broke our future”

#1

Image: Freepik

“No woman could love a cheater and not pay the price for it”

#2

Image: Freepik

“Cheating and lying aren’t struggles, they’re reasons to break up”

#3

Image: Freepik

“When a man steals your wife, there is no better revenge than to let him keep her”

#4

Image: Freepik

“Don’t cheat if you don’t want to be cheated. A relationship is mutual. This is the golden rule for all great connections”

#5

Image: Freepik

“If you marry a man who cheats on his wife, you’ll be married to a man who cheats on his wife”

Image: Freepik

#6

“Real men don’t have time to cheat because they are too busy looking for new ways to love their woman”

#7

Image: Freepik

“They didn’t cheat because of who you are. They chose to cheat because of who they are not”

#8

Image: Freepik

“Cheat on a good woman and karma makes sure you end up with the b*tch you deserve”

#9

Image: Freepik

“Cheating on a good person is like throwing away a diamond and picking up a rock” 

#10

Image: Freepik

