Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

july 07, 2024

10 Hard-Hitting Jane Austen Quotes

"I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading! How much sooner one tires of anything than of a book!" 

Pride and Prejudice

"There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature" 

Northanger Abbey

"Vanity and pride are different things, though the words are often used synonymously. A person may be proud without being vain"

Pride and Prejudice

"Life seems but a quick succession of busy nothings" 

Mansfield Park

"There is nothing like staying at home for real comfort"

Emma

"The person, be it gentleman or lady, who has not pleasure in a good novel, must be intolerably stupid"

Northanger Abbey

One half of the world cannot understand the pleasures of the other” 

Emma

"There is no charm equal to tenderness of heart”

Emma

Pride and Prejudice

"I could easily forgive his pride, if he had not mortified mine" 

"I always deserve the best treatment because I never put up with any other”

Emma

