Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 16, 2024

10 Hard work quotes to motivate you

"Successful people are not gifted; they just work hard, then succeed on purpose"

#1

Image: Freepik

"The only thing standing between you and outrageous success is continuous progress”

#2

Image: Freepik

"I never dreamt of success. I worked for it" 

#3

Image: Freepik

"The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time"

#4

Image: Freepik

"A little more persistence, a little more effort, and what seemed hopeless failure may turn to glorious success"

#5

Image: Freepik

"Success isn't always about greatness. It's about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success. Greatness will come"

Image: Freepik

#6

“It’s not the hours you put in your work that counts, it’s the work you put in the hours”

#7

Image: Freepik

“Without hard work, nothing grows but weeds”

#8

Image: Freepik

“Nothing ever comes to one, that is worth having, except as a result of hard work”

#9

Image: Freepik

“Perseverance is the hard work you do after you get tired of doing the hard work you already did”

#10

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here