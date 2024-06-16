Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 16, 2024
10 Hard work quotes to motivate you
"Successful people are not gifted; they just work hard, then succeed on purpose"
#1
Image: Freepik
"The only thing standing between you and outrageous success is continuous progress”
#2
Image: Freepik
"I never dreamt of success. I worked for it"
#3
Image: Freepik
"The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time"
#4
Image: Freepik
"A little more persistence, a little more effort, and what seemed hopeless failure may turn to glorious success"
#5
Image: Freepik
"Success isn't always about greatness. It's about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success. Greatness will come"
Image: Freepik
#6
“It’s not the hours you put in your work that counts, it’s the work you put in the hours”
#7
Image: Freepik
“Without hard work, nothing grows but weeds”
#8
Image: Freepik
“Nothing ever comes to one, that is worth having, except as a result of hard work”
#9
Image: Freepik
“Perseverance is the hard work you do after you get tired of doing the hard work you already did”
#10
Image: Freepik
