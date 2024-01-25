Heading 3

 Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

January 25, 2024

10 harmful foods to avoid feeding cats

 Contains substances called theobromine and caffeine, which are toxic to cats and can cause vomiting, diarrhea, rapid breathing, increased heart rate, and even death

Chocolate

Images: Pexels

Contains compounds that can damage a cat's red blood cells, leading to anemia. Raw onions are more toxic than cooked ones, but both should be avoided

Onions and Garlic

Images: Pexels

 Even small amounts of alcohol can be dangerous for cats, causing intoxication, respiratory failure, and potentially death

Alcohol

Images: Pexels

 Found in coffee, tea, and energy drinks, caffeine can cause restlessness, rapid breathing, increased heart rate, and in severe cases, tremors or seizures

Caffeine

Images: Pexels

These can cause kidney failure in cats. The exact substance responsible is unknown, so it's best to avoid them altogether

Images: Pexels

Grapes and Raisins

 While many cats love milk, most adult cats are lactose intolerant, and dairy can lead to digestive upset, including diarrhea

Dairy Products

Images: Pexels

 Cooked bones can splinter and cause internal injuries, while raw fish may contain parasites and thiamine deficiency-causing enzymes

 Bones and Raw Fish

Images: Pexels

 Fatty foods can cause pancreatitis in cats, and bones can pose a choking hazard or splinter and cause internal damage

Fat Trimmings and Bones

Images: Pexels

Xylitol

Images: Pexels

 This artificial sweetener is often found in sugar-free gum and some baked goods. It can cause insulin release, leading to hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), seizures, and liver failure in cats

 Macadamia nuts and walnuts can be toxic to cats. Additionally, nuts pose a choking hazard, and the high-fat content may lead to pancreatitis

Certain Nuts

Images: Pexels

