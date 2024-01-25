Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
January 25, 2024
10 harmful foods to avoid feeding cats
Contains substances called theobromine and caffeine, which are toxic to cats and can cause vomiting, diarrhea, rapid breathing, increased heart rate, and even death
Chocolate
Images: Pexels
Contains compounds that can damage a cat's red blood cells, leading to anemia. Raw onions are more toxic than cooked ones, but both should be avoided
Onions and Garlic
Images: Pexels
Even small amounts of alcohol can be dangerous for cats, causing intoxication, respiratory failure, and potentially death
Alcohol
Images: Pexels
Found in coffee, tea, and energy drinks, caffeine can cause restlessness, rapid breathing, increased heart rate, and in severe cases, tremors or seizures
Caffeine
Images: Pexels
These can cause kidney failure in cats. The exact substance responsible is unknown, so it's best to avoid them altogether
Images: Pexels
Grapes and Raisins
While many cats love milk, most adult cats are lactose intolerant, and dairy can lead to digestive upset, including diarrhea
Dairy Products
Images: Pexels
Cooked bones can splinter and cause internal injuries, while raw fish may contain parasites and thiamine deficiency-causing enzymes
Bones and Raw Fish
Images: Pexels
Fatty foods can cause pancreatitis in cats, and bones can pose a choking hazard or splinter and cause internal damage
Fat Trimmings and Bones
Images: Pexels
Xylitol
Images: Pexels
This artificial sweetener is often found in sugar-free gum and some baked goods. It can cause insulin release, leading to hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), seizures, and liver failure in cats
Macadamia nuts and walnuts can be toxic to cats. Additionally, nuts pose a choking hazard, and the high-fat content may lead to pancreatitis
Certain Nuts
Images: Pexels
