Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 28, 2024
10 Harsh truths about life
You can’t control things, but you can control the way you respond to them
#1
Life is not always happy, but there’s value in both bad and good
#2
Nothing stays forever, and that’s a good thing
#3
You are not everyone’s cup of tea and that’s OKAY
#4
The past is past, but you can build a great future on its foundation
#5
Some people and situations are harmful, so show strength in walking away
#6
Death is unpredictable and no one knows when it will come
#7
There are many things you can’t choose, you have a choice in everything you do
#8
#9
Life is unfair, and not everyone gets what they deserve
Time does not stop, once it’s gone you can never have it back
#10
