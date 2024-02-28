Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

10 Harsh truths about life

You can’t control things, but you can control the way you respond to them

#1

Life is not always happy, but there’s value in both bad and good

#2

Nothing stays forever, and that’s a good thing

#3

You are not everyone’s cup of tea and that’s OKAY

#4

The past is past, but you can build a great future on its foundation

#5

Some people and situations are harmful, so show strength in walking away

#6

Death is unpredictable and no one knows when it will come

#7

There are many things you can’t choose, you have a choice in everything you do

#8

#9

Life is unfair, and not everyone gets what they deserve

Time does not stop, once it’s gone you can never have it back

#10

