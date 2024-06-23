Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 23, 2024

10 harsh truths every leader must know

Use it wisely and delegate whenever possible 

Your time is limited

Image Source: Pexels

Address it constructively & seek a resolution 

Conflict is part of the job

Image Source: Pexels

You can't lead effectively if you're burnt out 

Self-care is non-negotiable

Image Source: Pexels

You'll often find yourself making tough decisions alone 

Leadership is lonely

Image Source: Pexels

And that's okay! Focus on respect, not on popularity 

Not everyone will like you

Image Source: Pexels

Learn from it and keep moving forward

Image Source: Pexels

Failure is inevitable

It takes time, dedication, and perseverance

Success doesn't come overnight

Image Source: Pexels

Your actions speak louder than your words

Lead by example

Image Source: Pexels

Not every battle is worth fighting. Focus on what truly matters

"No" is your superpower

Image Source: Pexels

Feedback is essential, even when it's hard to hear 

Feedback is essential

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here