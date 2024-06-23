Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 23, 2024
10 harsh truths every leader must know
Use it wisely and delegate whenever possible
Your time is limited
Image Source: Pexels
Address it constructively & seek a resolution
Conflict is part of the job
Image Source: Pexels
You can't lead effectively if you're burnt out
Self-care is non-negotiable
Image Source: Pexels
You'll often find yourself making tough decisions alone
Leadership is lonely
Image Source: Pexels
And that's okay! Focus on respect, not on popularity
Not everyone will like you
Image Source: Pexels
Learn from it and keep moving forward
Image Source: Pexels
Failure is inevitable
It takes time, dedication, and perseverance
Success doesn't come overnight
Image Source: Pexels
Your actions speak louder than your words
Lead by example
Image Source: Pexels
Not every battle is worth fighting. Focus on what truly matters
"No" is your superpower
Image Source: Pexels
Feedback is essential, even when it's hard to hear
Feedback is essential
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.