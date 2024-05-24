Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

may 24, 2024

10 harsh truths that are hard to accept 

Life will never be perfect and never free from pain - no matter how much you try

#1

Image: freepik

The past is unchangeable - stop thinking about it and move on before you regret the time you wasted

#2

Image: freepik

Your thoughts are less important than your feelings and your feelings need acknowledgment

#3

Image: freepik

Your talent means nothing without consistent effort and practice

#4

Image: freepik

Nobody cares how difficult your life is, not even your best friends

#5

Image: freepik

Be a realist about the big things. Life isn't a movie, you need to have a plan

#6

Image: freepik

Everyone changes, including you stop crying and complaining about it

#7

Image: freepik

It's impossible to please everyone, so it's best to focus on doing what you truly want

#8

Image: freepik

No one cares about your opinion until you show results

#9

Image: freepik

No one will clap for your hard work; everyone will clap for your success

#10

Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here