Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
may 24, 2024
10 harsh truths that are hard to accept
Life will never be perfect and never free from pain - no matter how much you try
#1
Image: freepik
The past is unchangeable - stop thinking about it and move on before you regret the time you wasted
#2
Image: freepik
Your thoughts are less important than your feelings and your feelings need acknowledgment
#3
Image: freepik
Your talent means nothing without consistent effort and practice
#4
Image: freepik
Nobody cares how difficult your life is, not even your best friends
#5
Image: freepik
Be a realist about the big things. Life isn't a movie, you need to have a plan
#6
Image: freepik
Everyone changes, including you stop crying and complaining about it
#7
Image: freepik
It's impossible to please everyone, so it's best to focus on doing what you truly want
#8
Image: freepik
No one cares about your opinion until you show results
#9
Image: freepik
No one will clap for your hard work; everyone will clap for your success
#10
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.