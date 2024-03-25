Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 25, 2024

10 Healing quotes

“Turn your wounds into wisdom”

#1

Image Source: freepik

“We are all broken and wounded in this world. Some choose to grow strong at the broken places”

#2

Image Source: freepik

“Our wounds are often the openings into the best and most beautiful part of us”

#3

Image Source: freepik

“Healing old hurts can only begin when the children we once were feel safe enough to speak their hearts to the adults we are now”

#4

Image Source: freepik

“The healing power of God is working with me right now. Every day I get better and better in every way”

Image Source: freepik

 #5

“Other people are going to find healing in your wounds. Your greatest life messages and your most effective ministry will come out of your deepest hurts”

 #6

Image Source: freepik

“We can heal. Perhaps we can return to that same place we once stood, when we were both young and innocent”

 #7

Image Source: freepik

“It is important for people to know that no matter what lies in their past, they can overcome the dark side and press on the brighter world”

 #8

Image Source: freepik

 #9

Image Source: freepik

“We are healed of a suffering only by experiencing it to the full”

“The soul always knows what to do to heal itself. The challenge is to silence the mind”

 #10

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here