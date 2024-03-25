Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 25, 2024
10 Healing quotes
“Turn your wounds into wisdom”
#1
Image Source: freepik
“We are all broken and wounded in this world. Some choose to grow strong at the broken places”
#2
Image Source: freepik
“Our wounds are often the openings into the best and most beautiful part of us”
#3
Image Source: freepik
“Healing old hurts can only begin when the children we once were feel safe enough to speak their hearts to the adults we are now”
#4
Image Source: freepik
“The healing power of God is working with me right now. Every day I get better and better in every way”
#5
“Other people are going to find healing in your wounds. Your greatest life messages and your most effective ministry will come out of your deepest hurts”
#6
Image Source: freepik
“We can heal. Perhaps we can return to that same place we once stood, when we were both young and innocent”
#7
Image Source: freepik
“It is important for people to know that no matter what lies in their past, they can overcome the dark side and press on the brighter world”
#8
Image Source: freepik
#9
Image Source: freepik
“We are healed of a suffering only by experiencing it to the full”
“The soul always knows what to do to heal itself. The challenge is to silence the mind”
#10
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.