MAY 04, 2023

10 Health Benefits of coconut water 

Try consuming coconut water directly from the green coconuts or bought in bottles, and try avoiding brands with added sugar, sweetener, or flavors. Coconut water is also fairly low in calories and carbs

Source of Hydration

One small study in 2014 found that coconut water improves exercise capacity better than any sports drink on a hot day. It is replenishing fluids and electrolytes after exercise

Beneficial for prolonged exercises

It may improve heart health

While there is some evidence that coconut water may be suitable for heart health, more  studies and research centering on humans need to be done

A 2005 study suggests that coconut water may also be beneficial for lowering blood pressure because of its impressive potassium content which helps individuals living with high pressure but more research is required

Helps with high blood pressure

Early research suggests that coconut water may prevent kidney stones by reducing crystal and stone formation. However, more studies have to be done

May prevent kidney stones

Coconut water is a good source of magnesium, which may increase insulin sensitivity and decrease blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes.it is important to note that coconut water contains carbs. So if you are living with diabetes or prediabetes it is suggested to talk to your doctor or dietician before adding it to your diet

May help people living with diabetes

Coconut water contains antioxidants that have been shown to be beneficial in research involving rats and mice, but human studies are lacking

May have antioxidant properties

Coconut water is a liquid found in young coconuts, which is said to be a natural source of several important minerals which our body needs

Good source of several nutrients

Coconut water is rich in manganese which helps to regulate your bowel movements. It may prevent gaseous distension of the abdomen, constipation, and acidity

Helps in good digestion

There are instances such as fatigue, stress where you feel lethargic and don’t want to eat or do anything. Sipping on a cup of coconut water may help you feel relaxed and helps in calming your mind

Helps reduce fatigue and stress

