MAY 04, 2023
10 Health Benefits of coconut water
Try consuming coconut water directly from the green coconuts or bought in bottles, and try avoiding brands with added sugar, sweetener, or flavors. Coconut water is also fairly low in calories and carbs
Source of Hydration
One small study in 2014 found that coconut water improves exercise capacity better than any sports drink on a hot day. It is replenishing fluids and electrolytes after exercise
Beneficial for prolonged exercises
It may improve heart health
While there is some evidence that coconut water may be suitable for heart health, more studies and research centering on humans need to be done
A 2005 study suggests that coconut water may also be beneficial for lowering blood pressure because of its impressive potassium content which helps individuals living with high pressure but more research is required
Helps with high blood pressure
Early research suggests that coconut water may prevent kidney stones by reducing crystal and stone formation. However, more studies have to be done
May prevent kidney stones
Coconut water is a good source of magnesium, which may increase insulin sensitivity and decrease blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes.it is important to note that coconut water contains carbs. So if you are living with diabetes or prediabetes it is suggested to talk to your doctor or dietician before adding it to your diet
May help people living with diabetes
Coconut water contains antioxidants that have been shown to be beneficial in research involving rats and mice, but human studies are lacking
May have antioxidant properties
Coconut water is a liquid found in young coconuts, which is said to be a natural source of several important minerals which our body needs
Good source of several nutrients
Coconut water is rich in manganese which helps to regulate your bowel movements. It may prevent gaseous distension of the abdomen, constipation, and acidity
Helps in good digestion
There are instances such as fatigue, stress where you feel lethargic and don’t want to eat or do anything. Sipping on a cup of coconut water may help you feel relaxed and helps in calming your mind
Helps reduce fatigue and stress
