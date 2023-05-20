mAY 20, 2023
10 Health benefits of rosemary oil
Rosemary oil may combat certain types of hair loss, including male pattern baldness and patchy hair loss
Hair Growth
Rosemary oil helps you focus and remember information. It may also aid, your memory as you age, but more research is required
Improves brain function
Rosemary oil is known in folk medicine as a pain reliever. It is said to be a more effective pain reliever than acetaminophen
Pain Reliever
Rosemary oil is used in natural pesticides and to kill certain insects. Additionally, the oil helps repel mosquitoes and ticks
Repels Certain Bugs
Smelling Rosemary oil may ease your stress levels in situations like exam taking. Rosemary may also reduce levels of cortisol, a hormone that can have harmful effects on your body
May ease stress
If you experience cold fingers or toes, massaging them with rosemary oil may help warm them. It may also aid conditions like Raynaud’s disease
Increases blood circulation
It is also shown that rosemary may boost attention, alertness, energy, and mood. Yet more research is needed
Helps boost Mood
The magical oil also helps lower inflammation in injuries and rheumatoid arthritis. However, more research is required including this
Reduces joint inflammation
The oil helps in inhibiting certain strains of bacteria that cause food poisoning. This requires using a precise, very small amount of food-grade oil. Don’t experiment with it at home though
Prevents food poisoning
Rosemary oil has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which test-tube studies suggest may fight cancer cells
May help prevent cancer
