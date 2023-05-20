Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

lifestyle

mAY 20, 2023

10 Health benefits of rosemary oil

Rosemary oil may combat certain types of hair loss, including male pattern baldness and patchy hair loss

Hair Growth

Rosemary oil helps you focus and remember information. It may also aid, your memory as you age, but more research is required

Improves brain function

Rosemary oil is known in folk medicine as a pain reliever. It is said to be a more effective pain reliever than acetaminophen

Pain Reliever

Rosemary oil is used in natural pesticides and to kill certain insects. Additionally, the oil helps repel mosquitoes and ticks

Repels Certain Bugs

Smelling Rosemary oil may ease your stress levels in situations like exam taking. Rosemary may also reduce levels of cortisol, a hormone that can have harmful effects on your body

May ease stress

If you experience cold fingers or toes, massaging them with rosemary oil may help warm them. It may also aid conditions like Raynaud’s disease

Increases blood circulation

It is also shown that rosemary may boost attention, alertness, energy, and mood. Yet more research is needed

Helps boost Mood

The magical oil also helps lower inflammation in injuries and rheumatoid arthritis. However, more research is required including this

Reduces joint inflammation

The oil helps in inhibiting certain strains of bacteria that cause food poisoning. This requires using a precise, very small amount of food-grade oil. Don’t experiment with it at home though

Prevents food poisoning

Rosemary oil has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which test-tube studies suggest may fight cancer cells

May help prevent cancer

