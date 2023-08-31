Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 31, 2023

10 health benefits of watermelon

This fruit consists of 92% of water and can curb dehydration in the body

Hydration

Adding watermelon to the diet can contribute to weight loss as its calorie intake is less

Aids in weight loss

This fruit contains amino acids that help prevent diabetes

Helps manage blood sugar

Watermelon is a good source of vitamin C which is responsible for reducing the symptoms of asthma

Helps decrease asthma symptoms

Reduces dental problems

Consuming a cup of watermelon every day can prevent periodontal disease

Prevents cardiovascular diseases

Watermelon contains a substance called Lycopene that reduces cholesterol and prevents heart diseases

Heatstroke is a problem in the summer, but watermelons contain electrolytes that prevent heat strokes

Prevents heat strokes

Adding watermelon to your diet can fight inflammation in your body

Fights inflammation

Improves eye health

Watermelons contain Lycopene which is good for eye health

Watermelon juice can improve athletic performance and reduce soreness after your workout

Treat sore muscles

