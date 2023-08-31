Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 31, 2023
10 health benefits of watermelon
This fruit consists of 92% of water and can curb dehydration in the body
Hydration
Adding watermelon to the diet can contribute to weight loss as its calorie intake is less
Aids in weight loss
This fruit contains amino acids that help prevent diabetes
Helps manage blood sugar
Watermelon is a good source of vitamin C which is responsible for reducing the symptoms of asthma
Helps decrease asthma symptoms
Reduces dental problems
Consuming a cup of watermelon every day can prevent periodontal disease
Prevents cardiovascular diseases
Watermelon contains a substance called Lycopene that reduces cholesterol and prevents heart diseases
Heatstroke is a problem in the summer, but watermelons contain electrolytes that prevent heat strokes
Prevents heat strokes
Adding watermelon to your diet can fight inflammation in your body
Fights inflammation
Improves eye health
Watermelons contain Lycopene which is good for eye health
Watermelon juice can improve athletic performance and reduce soreness after your workout
Treat sore muscles
