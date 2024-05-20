Heading 3

Aditi Singh

 lifestyle 

may 20, 2024

10 Healthful Pointed Gourd (Parwal) Recipes To Try

Fill pointed gourds (parwal) with a mixture of spices, nuts, and vegetables, then fry until tender

 Bharwan Parwal 

Image Source: Freepik

 Make this curry by simmering pointed gourds with tomatoes, onions, and spices for a flavorful and nutritious curry

 Pointed Gourd Curry

Image Source: Freepik

Quickly saute pointed gourds with garlic, ginger, and other vegetables for a simple and healthy side dish; it will have a slight crunch to it that will enhance its taste

 Parwal Stir-Fry

Image Source: Freepik

Blend cooked pointed gourds with broth and herbs for a comforting and extremely nourishing soup

Pointed Gourd Soup

Image Source: Freepik

Marinate pointed gourds in herbs and olive oil, then grill until tender and caramelized; it will make up for a tasty yet healthy dish

Image Source: Freepik

 Grilled Pointed Gourd

Slice raw pointed gourds thinly and then toss it with lemon juice, olive oil, and fresh herbs for a refreshing and nutritious salad

Pointed Gourd Salad

Image Source: Freepik

Dip slices of pointed gourd in chickpea flour batter and fry until golden brown for a crispy tea-time snack

 Parwal Pakode 

Image Source: Freepik

Yes! You heard it right; you can cook pointed gourds with lentils, spices, and tomatoes for a hearty and protein-rich dal

 Parwal Dal

Image Source: Freepik

Slice pointed gourds thinly, toss with olive oil and spices, then bake until crispy for a guilt-free snack; unique but a must try recipe

 Baked Parwal Chips

Image Source: Freepik

 Pointed Gourd Raita

Image Source: Freepik

Mix grated pointed gourds with yogurt, garlic, and cumin for a cooling and nutritious side dish; often paired with biryani and other rich meals

