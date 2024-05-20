Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
may 20, 2024
10 Healthful Pointed Gourd (Parwal) Recipes To Try
Fill pointed gourds (parwal) with a mixture of spices, nuts, and vegetables, then fry until tender
Bharwan Parwal
Make this curry by simmering pointed gourds with tomatoes, onions, and spices for a flavorful and nutritious curry
Pointed Gourd Curry
Quickly saute pointed gourds with garlic, ginger, and other vegetables for a simple and healthy side dish; it will have a slight crunch to it that will enhance its taste
Parwal Stir-Fry
Blend cooked pointed gourds with broth and herbs for a comforting and extremely nourishing soup
Pointed Gourd Soup
Marinate pointed gourds in herbs and olive oil, then grill until tender and caramelized; it will make up for a tasty yet healthy dish
Grilled Pointed Gourd
Slice raw pointed gourds thinly and then toss it with lemon juice, olive oil, and fresh herbs for a refreshing and nutritious salad
Pointed Gourd Salad
Dip slices of pointed gourd in chickpea flour batter and fry until golden brown for a crispy tea-time snack
Parwal Pakode
Yes! You heard it right; you can cook pointed gourds with lentils, spices, and tomatoes for a hearty and protein-rich dal
Parwal Dal
Slice pointed gourds thinly, toss with olive oil and spices, then bake until crispy for a guilt-free snack; unique but a must try recipe
Baked Parwal Chips
Pointed Gourd Raita
Mix grated pointed gourds with yogurt, garlic, and cumin for a cooling and nutritious side dish; often paired with biryani and other rich meals
