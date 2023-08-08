Heading 3

AUGUST 08, 2023

10 healthiest breakfasts around the world

Their breakfast consists of rice, vegetables, seaweeds, soy products, eggs, and fish

Japan

People in Iceland usually consume yogurt, oatmeal, and fruit

Iceland

Spain is known for its dry-aged meats and delicious cheese. Their breakfast consists of Pan ton Tomate which is a common breakfast item in Spain

Spain

Their breakfast consists of Croissant, Baguette, Jam, and Butter

France

Germany 

Germans usually have Hard boiled eggs, gouda, German sausage, and Rye bread as their staple breakfast

Israel

In Israel, Shakshuka is a popular breakfast item. It consists of poached eggs in a tomato and vegetable sauce which is served with a salad consisting of many vegetables 

Dutch Pancakes are much healthier than American pancakes. They are much thinner and are usually covered with syrup made out of fruit

Netherlands

Their breakfast consists of healthy options like fruits to increase vitamin, mineral, and fiber intake in the body

Hawaii

Mexico 

Chilaquiles are a classic breakfast item. They are corn tortillas layered with salsa, scrambled or fried eggs, topped with cheese, and served with beans

Kheer oatmeal is a traditional Indian dish that is often made with oats

India

