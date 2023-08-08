Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
AUGUST 08, 2023
10 healthiest breakfasts around the world
Their breakfast consists of rice, vegetables, seaweeds, soy products, eggs, and fish
Japan
People in Iceland usually consume yogurt, oatmeal, and fruit
Iceland
Spain is known for its dry-aged meats and delicious cheese. Their breakfast consists of Pan ton Tomate which is a common breakfast item in Spain
Spain
Their breakfast consists of Croissant, Baguette, Jam, and Butter
France
Germany
Germans usually have Hard boiled eggs, gouda, German sausage, and Rye bread as their staple breakfast
Israel
In Israel, Shakshuka is a popular breakfast item. It consists of poached eggs in a tomato and vegetable sauce which is served with a salad consisting of many vegetables
Dutch Pancakes are much healthier than American pancakes. They are much thinner and are usually covered with syrup made out of fruit
Netherlands
Their breakfast consists of healthy options like fruits to increase vitamin, mineral, and fiber intake in the body
Hawaii
Mexico
Chilaquiles are a classic breakfast item. They are corn tortillas layered with salsa, scrambled or fried eggs, topped with cheese, and served with beans
Kheer oatmeal is a traditional Indian dish that is often made with oats
India
