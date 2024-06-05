Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 05, 2024

10 Healthiest Countries in the World

According to the Bloomberg Global Health Index (2021), Spain is the healthiest country in the world with a health score of 92.75 

Spain

Image Source: Pexels

Italy stands at the second spot with a health score of 91.59 

Italy

Image Source: Pexels

Iceland takes the third spot with a health score of 91.44

Iceland

Image Source: Pexels

Japan takes the fourth spot with a health score of 91.38 

Japan

Image Source: Pexels

With a health score of 90.38, Switzerland stands at the fifth position 

Switzerland

Image Source: Pexels

Sweden secured the sixth position with a health score of 90.24 

Image Source: Pexels

Sweden

Australia took the seventh spot with a health score of 89.75 

Australia

Image Source: Pexels

Singapore is lying in the eighth position with a health score of 89.29 

Singapore

Image Source: Pexels

Norway is in the ninth position with a health score of 89.09 

Norway

Image Source: Pexels

Israel takes the tenth spot with a health score of 88.15 

Israel

Image Source: Pexels

The data is curated from the Bloomberg Global Health Index (2021) 

Note

Image Source: Pexels

