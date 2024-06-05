Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 05, 2024
10 Healthiest Countries in the World
According to the Bloomberg Global Health Index (2021), Spain is the healthiest country in the world with a health score of 92.75
Spain
Image Source: Pexels
Italy stands at the second spot with a health score of 91.59
Italy
Image Source: Pexels
Iceland takes the third spot with a health score of 91.44
Iceland
Image Source: Pexels
Japan takes the fourth spot with a health score of 91.38
Japan
Image Source: Pexels
With a health score of 90.38, Switzerland stands at the fifth position
Switzerland
Image Source: Pexels
Sweden secured the sixth position with a health score of 90.24
Image Source: Pexels
Sweden
Australia took the seventh spot with a health score of 89.75
Australia
Image Source: Pexels
Singapore is lying in the eighth position with a health score of 89.29
Singapore
Image Source: Pexels
Norway is in the ninth position with a health score of 89.09
Norway
Image Source: Pexels
Israel takes the tenth spot with a health score of 88.15
Israel
Image Source: Pexels
The data is curated from the Bloomberg Global Health Index (2021)
Note
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.