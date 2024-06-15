Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

10 Healthy Alternatives to Refined Sugar

Honey is a natural sweetener rich in antioxidants. It can be used in baking, tea, and as a topping for various dishes

Honey

Maple syrup is a natural sweetener from maple tree sap. It offers a rich flavor perfect for pancakes, desserts, and marinades

Maple Syrup

Agave nectar is derived from the agave plant and has a lower glycemic index than refined sugar. It’s great for sweetening beverages and baking

Agave Nectar

Stevia is a plant-based sweetener that is calorie-free and much sweeter than sugar. Ideal for coffee, tea, and smoothies

Stevia

Coconut sugar is made from the sap of coconut palm flowers. It has a low glycemic index and a caramel-like flavor

Coconut Sugar

Dates are whole fruits rich in fiber and natural sugars. They can be used in smoothies, baked goods, and as natural sweeteners

Dates

Jaggery is an unrefined sugar made from cane or palm. It is rich in minerals and has a deep, rich flavor perfect for traditional sweets and beverages

Jaggery

Brown rice syrup is made from fermented brown rice. It’s less sweet than sugar and is great for baking and granola bars

Brown Rice Syrup

Banana Puree

Banana puree is a natural sweetener made by mashing ripe bananas. Perfect for smoothies, baking, and adding to yogurt

Fruit juice concentrate is made by reducing fruit juice to a syrupy consistency. It’s a sweet addition to beverages and desserts

Fruit Juice Concentrate

