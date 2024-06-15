Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
june 15, 2024
10 Healthy Alternatives to Refined Sugar
Honey is a natural sweetener rich in antioxidants. It can be used in baking, tea, and as a topping for various dishes
Honey
Maple syrup is a natural sweetener from maple tree sap. It offers a rich flavor perfect for pancakes, desserts, and marinades
Maple Syrup
Agave nectar is derived from the agave plant and has a lower glycemic index than refined sugar. It’s great for sweetening beverages and baking
Agave Nectar
Stevia is a plant-based sweetener that is calorie-free and much sweeter than sugar. Ideal for coffee, tea, and smoothies
Stevia
Coconut sugar is made from the sap of coconut palm flowers. It has a low glycemic index and a caramel-like flavor
Coconut Sugar
Dates are whole fruits rich in fiber and natural sugars. They can be used in smoothies, baked goods, and as natural sweeteners
Dates
Jaggery is an unrefined sugar made from cane or palm. It is rich in minerals and has a deep, rich flavor perfect for traditional sweets and beverages
Jaggery
Brown rice syrup is made from fermented brown rice. It’s less sweet than sugar and is great for baking and granola bars
Brown Rice Syrup
Banana Puree
Banana puree is a natural sweetener made by mashing ripe bananas. Perfect for smoothies, baking, and adding to yogurt
Fruit juice concentrate is made by reducing fruit juice to a syrupy consistency. It’s a sweet addition to beverages and desserts
Fruit Juice Concentrate
