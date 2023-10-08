Heading 3

Kankana Das

lifestyle

OCTOBER 08, 2023

10 Healthy and easy lunch ideas

This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood

Veggie and Hummus sandwich

Image: Pexels 

The healthy fruit, veggie, and cheese plate is easy and affordable to pull together for a fun snack-style lunch at home

Fruit, Veggie, and Cheese plate

Image: Pexels 

This single-serving recipe for Cobb salad swaps chicken in for bacon, which makes it a great source of protein for lunch

Chickpea salad

Image: Pexels 

This single-serving recipe for Cobb salad swaps chicken in for bacon, which makes it a great source of protein for lunch

Chopped cobb salad

Image: Pexels 

This healthy, robust whole-wheat wrap is a mix of avocado, cucumber, chicken, and cheese. This quick and easy wrap is ready for a casual, stationary lunch or a meal on the go

Cucumber-Chicken green wrap

Image: Pexels 

Good-quality canned salmon is high in protein and brain-loving omega-3 fatty acids. Mix it with pesto-spiked yogurt and pile a halved avocado for a quick healthy lunch

Salmon Salad-Stuffed Avocado

Image: Pexels 

This healthy chopped salad is a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken. You can reserve the remaining hard-boiled egg half for a snack

Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken

Image: Pexels 

This loaded veggie club sandwich is layered with plenty of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots, with bacon, Cheddar cheese, and an extra slice of bread in the middle adding savory flavors

Loaded Veggie Club Sandwich

Image: Pexels 

This quick recipe takes classic egg salad to the next level with the addition of creamy avocado. Serve it on a piece of toasted whole-grain bread to make a healthy and perfect lunch

Avocado Egg salad

Image: Pexels 

Get the flavors of spicy Buffalo chicken wings, without frying, in this nutritious couscous bowl loaded with protein and crisp veggies

Buffalo Chicken Grain Bowl

Image: Pexels 

