Heading 3
Kankana Das
lifestyle
OCTOBER 08, 2023
10 Healthy and easy lunch ideas
This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood
Veggie and Hummus sandwich
Image: Pexels
The healthy fruit, veggie, and cheese plate is easy and affordable to pull together for a fun snack-style lunch at home
Fruit, Veggie, and Cheese plate
Image: Pexels
This single-serving recipe for Cobb salad swaps chicken in for bacon, which makes it a great source of protein for lunch
Chickpea salad
Image: Pexels
This single-serving recipe for Cobb salad swaps chicken in for bacon, which makes it a great source of protein for lunch
Chopped cobb salad
Image: Pexels
This healthy, robust whole-wheat wrap is a mix of avocado, cucumber, chicken, and cheese. This quick and easy wrap is ready for a casual, stationary lunch or a meal on the go
Cucumber-Chicken green wrap
Image: Pexels
Good-quality canned salmon is high in protein and brain-loving omega-3 fatty acids. Mix it with pesto-spiked yogurt and pile a halved avocado for a quick healthy lunch
Salmon Salad-Stuffed Avocado
Image: Pexels
This healthy chopped salad is a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken. You can reserve the remaining hard-boiled egg half for a snack
Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken
Image: Pexels
This loaded veggie club sandwich is layered with plenty of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots, with bacon, Cheddar cheese, and an extra slice of bread in the middle adding savory flavors
Loaded Veggie Club Sandwich
Image: Pexels
This quick recipe takes classic egg salad to the next level with the addition of creamy avocado. Serve it on a piece of toasted whole-grain bread to make a healthy and perfect lunch
Avocado Egg salad
Image: Pexels
Get the flavors of spicy Buffalo chicken wings, without frying, in this nutritious couscous bowl loaded with protein and crisp veggies
Buffalo Chicken Grain Bowl
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.