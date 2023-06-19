Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Lifestyle
JUNE 19, 2023
10 Healthy Breakfasts For Workaholics
Prepare a mixture of chia seeds and your choice of milk (such as almond or coconut milk) the night before. Let it sit in the refrigerator overnight, and in the morning, top it with fruits, nuts, and a drizzle of honey for a nutrient-packed breakfast
Overnight Chia Pudding
Whip up a quick omelette with egg whites or whole eggs, and load it with your favourite vegetables like spinach, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Pair it with whole-grain toast for a balanced and filling meal
Veggie Omelette
Upma is a popular South Indian breakfast dish made from semolina or coarse rice flour. It's cooked with vegetables, spices, and tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and lentils. It's a wholesome and filling option to start your day
Upma
Toast a slice of whole-grain bread and spread mashed avocado on top. Sprinkle it with salt, pepper, and your favorite toppings like sliced tomatoes, radishes, or a poached egg for a nutritious and delicious breakfast
Avocado Toast
Poha
Poha is a light and fluffy flattened rice dish cooked with onions, peas, peanuts, and turmeric. It's seasoned with mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves, making it a flavorful and nutritious breakfast choice
Moong Dal Chilla
Moong dal chilla is a savory pancake made from ground moong dal (split green gram) and spices. It's a protein-rich breakfast that can be paired with mint chutney or yogurt for added flavor
Methi paratha is a whole wheat flatbread made with fenugreek leaves and spices. It's a delicious and nutritious breakfast option that provides a good amount of dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals
Methi Paratha
Dhokla is a steamed fermented snack made from fermented chickpea flour (besan). It's light, fluffy, and tangy in flavor. Dhokla can be enjoyed as a breakfast option with a side of green chutney or as a mid-morning snack
Dhokla
Masala Oats
Masala oats is a healthier version of the popular instant oatmeal. It's cooked with vegetables, spices, and herbs to create a flavorful and nutritious breakfast option. Oats are rich in fiber and keep you full for longer
Fill a whole-grain tortilla with scrambled eggs, sautéed vegetables, and a sprinkle of cheese. Wrap it up and enjoy a portable and protein-packed breakfast that will keep you fueled throughout the day
Breakfast Burrito
