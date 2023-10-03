Heading 3

10 healthy foods to eat daily

Consider eating at least two servings of whole grains daily as it's immaculate to boost your energy 

Whole Grains

Image: Pexels 

Always drink at least 8 glasses of water per day to stay hydrated and fit

Water

Image: Pexels 

Add beans and lentils to your daily dishes to make it more healthy and tasty at the same time

Beans and Lentils

Image: Pexels 

Leafy green vegetables such as spinach and Broccoli consist of a variety of vitamins and minerals, hence it's ideal to add these to your daily diet

Green Veggies

Image: Pexels 

Rich in numerous essential nutrients nuts and seeds are extremely beneficial in sharpening memory and improving heart condition 

Nuts and Seeds

Image: Pexels 

Daily consumption of yogurt is immensely helpful in protecting us from bowel diseases

Yogurt

Image: Pexels 

Citrus fruits like lemons, grapefruit, and oranges are an incredible source of vitamin C which is exceptionally healthy, improves digestion, and boosts the immune system 

Citrus fruits

Image: Pexels 

Being the ideal source of high protein, you should add at least one egg to your daily diet

Eggs

Image: Pexels 

This fruit contains an array of nutrients and helps in subsiding cholesterol and protecting the heart

Avocados 

Image: Pexels 

If you're a tea person then you must stick to it as it contains countless healthbenefits 

Tea

Image: Pexels 

