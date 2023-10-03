Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 03, 2023
10 healthy foods to eat daily
Consider eating at least two servings of whole grains daily as it's immaculate to boost your energy
Whole Grains
Image: Pexels
Always drink at least 8 glasses of water per day to stay hydrated and fit
Water
Image: Pexels
Add beans and lentils to your daily dishes to make it more healthy and tasty at the same time
Beans and Lentils
Image: Pexels
Leafy green vegetables such as spinach and Broccoli consist of a variety of vitamins and minerals, hence it's ideal to add these to your daily diet
Green Veggies
Image: Pexels
Rich in numerous essential nutrients nuts and seeds are extremely beneficial in sharpening memory and improving heart condition
Nuts and Seeds
Image: Pexels
Daily consumption of yogurt is immensely helpful in protecting us from bowel diseases
Yogurt
Image: Pexels
Citrus fruits like lemons, grapefruit, and oranges are an incredible source of vitamin C which is exceptionally healthy, improves digestion, and boosts the immune system
Citrus fruits
Image: Pexels
Being the ideal source of high protein, you should add at least one egg to your daily diet
Eggs
Image: Pexels
This fruit contains an array of nutrients and helps in subsiding cholesterol and protecting the heart
Avocados
Image: Pexels
If you're a tea person then you must stick to it as it contains countless healthbenefits
Tea
Image: Pexels
