Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
JUNE 08, 2024
10 Healthy juices to start your day with
Brighten your morning with a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants
Orange Juice
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Start your day with nutrient-dense carrot juice. High in beta-carotene and vitamin A
Carrot Juice
Power up with a mix of kale, spinach, and cucumber. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and chlorophyll
Image source- Freepik
Green Juice
Energize with vibrant beetroot juice. Known for boosting stamina and improving blood flow
Beetroot Juice
Image source- Freepik
Refresh yourself with sweet and tangy pineapple juice. Loaded with vitamin C and bromelain
Pineapple Juice
Image source- Freepik
Enjoy the crisp taste of apple juice. A good source of antioxidants and dietary fibre
Apple Juice
Image source- Freepik
Sip on antioxidant-rich pomegranate juice. Great for heart health and reducing inflammation
Pomegranate Juice
Image source- Freepik
Stay hydrated with cool watermelon juice. High in vitamins A, C, and hydration
Watermelon Juice
Image source- Freepik
Kickstart your metabolism with ginger lemon juice. Boosts digestion and immunity
Ginger Lemon Juice
Image source- Freepik
Tomato Juice
Get a savoury start with tomato juice. Excellent source of lycopene and vitamin C
Image source- Freepik
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here