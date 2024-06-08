Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

 Lifestyle

JUNE 08, 2024

10 Healthy juices to start your day with 


Brighten your morning with a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants

Orange Juice

Image source- Freepik 

Start your day with nutrient-dense carrot juice. High in beta-carotene and vitamin A

 Carrot Juice

Power up with a mix of kale, spinach, and cucumber. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and chlorophyll

Image source- Freepik 

 Green Juice

Energize with vibrant beetroot juice. Known for boosting stamina and improving blood flow

Beetroot Juice

Image source- Freepik 

Refresh yourself with sweet and tangy pineapple juice. Loaded with vitamin C and bromelain

Pineapple Juice

Image source- Freepik 

Enjoy the crisp taste of apple juice. A good source of antioxidants and dietary fibre

 Apple Juice

Image source- Freepik 

Sip on antioxidant-rich pomegranate juice. Great for heart health and reducing inflammation

 Pomegranate Juice

Image source- Freepik 

Stay hydrated with cool watermelon juice. High in vitamins A, C, and hydration

 Watermelon Juice

Image source- Freepik 

Kickstart your metabolism with ginger lemon juice. Boosts digestion and immunity

 Ginger Lemon Juice

Image source- Freepik 

 Tomato Juice

Get a savoury start with tomato juice. Excellent source of lycopene and vitamin C

Image source- Freepik 

