Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 06, 2023

10 healthy late-night snacks

Dip one small banana in a tbsp of unsweetened almond butter for a tasty low-calorie late-night snack

Banana & almond butter

This sweet-tart, fuzzy-skinned fruit is low in calories and nutritious

Kiwi

Smoothies are an easy and tasty way to include some protein in your body before bed. Make sure to use low-fat milk with any tropical fruit

Protein smoothie

They are rich in antioxidants and make for a great late-night snack to munch on 

Goji berries 

Crackers & cheese

Crackers and cheese is a delicious option for a late-night snack that also offers a balance of carbs and protein

Hot cereal

Cereals are a great way to wind down at night. They are rich in fiber and nutrient-dense 

You can make your own or buy a premade trail mix. They supply healthy fats B, Vitamins, and minerals

Trail Mix

Yogurt is rich in calcium which helps in the production of melatonin in the body. Melatonin aids with sleep

Yogurt

Eggs 

Eggs can be versatile and can be used in a variety of snacks, like hard-boiled eggs, egg salad, or scrambled-egg muffins

Pumpkin seeds are a healthy late-night snack as they include magnesium which is linked to better sleep

Pumpkin seeds

