Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 06, 2023
10 healthy late-night snacks
Dip one small banana in a tbsp of unsweetened almond butter for a tasty low-calorie late-night snack
Banana & almond butter
Image: Pexels
This sweet-tart, fuzzy-skinned fruit is low in calories and nutritious
Image: Pexels
Kiwi
Smoothies are an easy and tasty way to include some protein in your body before bed. Make sure to use low-fat milk with any tropical fruit
Protein smoothie
Image: Pexels
They are rich in antioxidants and make for a great late-night snack to munch on
Goji berries
Image: Pexels
Crackers & cheese
Image: Pexels
Crackers and cheese is a delicious option for a late-night snack that also offers a balance of carbs and protein
Image: Pexels
Hot cereal
Cereals are a great way to wind down at night. They are rich in fiber and nutrient-dense
You can make your own or buy a premade trail mix. They supply healthy fats B, Vitamins, and minerals
Trail Mix
Image: Pexels
Yogurt is rich in calcium which helps in the production of melatonin in the body. Melatonin aids with sleep
Yogurt
Image: Pexels
Eggs
Image: Pexels
Eggs can be versatile and can be used in a variety of snacks, like hard-boiled eggs, egg salad, or scrambled-egg muffins
Image: Pexels
Pumpkin seeds are a healthy late-night snack as they include magnesium which is linked to better sleep
Pumpkin seeds
