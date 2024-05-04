Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 04, 2024
10 Healthy Leafy Vegetable Paratha Options
Spinach leaves are finely chopped and mixed with whole wheat flour dough along with spices to make flavorful and extremely nutritious parathas
Palak Paratha
Fenugreek leaves are mixed with spices and whole wheat flour to create aromatic and slightly bitter parathas that are packed with health benefits; a perfect comfort winter dish
Methi Paratha
Amaranth leaves, also known as red spinach, are used to make soft and nutritious parathas that are very rich in essential nutrients
Amaranth Paratha
We all have heard of sarson ka saag, but sarson paratha is new! Here, mustard is combined with spices to make spicy and tangy parathas that are popular in North Indian cuisine
Sarson Paratha
Dill leaves are finely chopped and mixed with whole wheat flour to make fragrant and flavorful parathas that will pair well with yogurt or pickle
Dill Leaves Paratha
Also known as collard greens; they are used to make hearty and nutritious parathas that are very popular in Kashmiri cuisine
Haak Paratha
Also known as purslane leaves; they are mixed with spices to make tangy and slightly sour parathas that are rich in extremely vitamins and minerals; offering a unique experience!
Kulfa Paratha
Shalgam (Turnip Greens) Paratha
Turnip greens are combined with spices to make flavorful and nutritious parathas, often served as breakfast that will provide a good and healthy start to your day!
Radish Greens
Radish leaves are used to make peppery and slightly bitter parathas; the vegetable as well as its leaves, both come in use to make delectable dishes!
Finely chopped cabbage is mixed with aromatic spices and whole wheat flour to make crispy and delicious parathas that are perfect for breakfast or lunch!
Cabbage Paratha
