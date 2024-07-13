Heading 3

10 Healthy Relationship Needs

The need to be able to express a problem, issue, or concern without being shamed, invalidated, or dismissed

#1

The need to be accepted and loved for being your authentic self

#2

The need to not be shamed for being yourself including your flaws and mistakes

#3

The need to feel emotionally, psychologically, and physically safe

#4

The need for independence and autonomy, the need for alone time and your own interests outside of your relationship

#5

The need to express your needs, emotions, and thoughts without being judged or invalidated

#6

The need to be supported and encouraged

#7

The need to not be blamed for someone else's emotional state or be responsible for fixing someone's negative mood

#8

The need to be able to set boundaries and have them be respected

#9

The need to feel seen, heard, and understood, which requires your partner to be attuned to your emotional state

#10

