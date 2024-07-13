Heading 3
10 Healthy Relationship Needs
The need to be able to express a problem, issue, or concern without being shamed, invalidated, or dismissed
#1
The need to be accepted and loved for being your authentic self
#2
The need to not be shamed for being yourself including your flaws and mistakes
#3
The need to feel emotionally, psychologically, and physically safe
#4
The need for independence and autonomy, the need for alone time and your own interests outside of your relationship
#5
The need to express your needs, emotions, and thoughts without being judged or invalidated
#6
The need to be supported and encouraged
#7
The need to not be blamed for someone else's emotional state or be responsible for fixing someone's negative mood
#8
The need to be able to set boundaries and have them be respected
#9
The need to feel seen, heard, and understood, which requires your partner to be attuned to your emotional state
#10
