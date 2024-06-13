Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

JUNE 13, 2024

10 Healthy Smoothie Recipes


Combine blueberries and beets with yogurt and chia seeds, this smoothie is rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, protein, and omega 3-s

Blueberry beet smoothie

Image source- Freepik

Image source- Freepik

The smoothie made with strawberries, milk, banana, oats, honey and vanilla is packed with vitamins, and minerals, and  offers a full day’s worth of Vitamin C

Strawberry oat smoothie

A refreshing mix of honeydew melon, kiwi, yogurt, and milk is high in vitamin C and calcium, perfect for daily protein

Image source- Freepik

Honeydew Melon and Kiwifruit smoothie

This tropical blend of pineapple, banana, and coconut-flavored yogurt is rich in fiber vitamin C, and B-complex vitamins, perfect for an energy boost

Image source- Freepik

Tropical smoothie

The smoothie featuring raspberries, almond milk, banana, and peanut butter offers vitamin C, fiber, potassium and protein

Image source- Freepik

Vegan raspberry peanut butter smoothie

Sweet and nutritious, this smoothie combines cherries and banana with milk and honey, providing potassium, fiber, and vitamin C

Image source- Freepik

Cherry smoothie

Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, this smoothie is made of blueberries, banana, milk, chia seeds, and yogurt

Blueberry chia smoothie

Image source- Freepik

Perfect for hot days or post-workout, this refreshing smoothie includes watermelon, mint, and yogurt, offering vitamin A and C, calcium, and protein

Watermelon Mint smoothie

Image source- Freepik

A balanced blend of orange, yogurt, and milk, this smoothie is high in vitamin C, protein, and calcium, making it great to have for breakfast

Orange and Yogurt smoothie 

Image source- Freepik

A delicious green smoothie is sweet and tangy, high in calcium, protein, vitamins A and C

Apple, Spinach, and Lime smoothie

Image source- Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here