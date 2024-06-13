Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JUNE 13, 2024
10 Healthy Smoothie Recipes
Combine blueberries and beets with yogurt and chia seeds, this smoothie is rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, protein, and omega 3-s
Blueberry beet smoothie
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
The smoothie made with strawberries, milk, banana, oats, honey and vanilla is packed with vitamins, and minerals, and offers a full day’s worth of Vitamin C
Strawberry oat smoothie
A refreshing mix of honeydew melon, kiwi, yogurt, and milk is high in vitamin C and calcium, perfect for daily protein
Image source- Freepik
Honeydew Melon and Kiwifruit smoothie
This tropical blend of pineapple, banana, and coconut-flavored yogurt is rich in fiber vitamin C, and B-complex vitamins, perfect for an energy boost
Image source- Freepik
Tropical smoothie
The smoothie featuring raspberries, almond milk, banana, and peanut butter offers vitamin C, fiber, potassium and protein
Image source- Freepik
Vegan raspberry peanut butter smoothie
Sweet and nutritious, this smoothie combines cherries and banana with milk and honey, providing potassium, fiber, and vitamin C
Image source- Freepik
Cherry smoothie
Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, this smoothie is made of blueberries, banana, milk, chia seeds, and yogurt
Blueberry chia smoothie
Image source- Freepik
Perfect for hot days or post-workout, this refreshing smoothie includes watermelon, mint, and yogurt, offering vitamin A and C, calcium, and protein
Watermelon Mint smoothie
Image source- Freepik
A balanced blend of orange, yogurt, and milk, this smoothie is high in vitamin C, protein, and calcium, making it great to have for breakfast
Orange and Yogurt smoothie
Image source- Freepik
A delicious green smoothie is sweet and tangy, high in calcium, protein, vitamins A and C
Apple, Spinach, and Lime smoothie
Image source- Freepik
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here