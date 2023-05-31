mAY 31, 2023
10 healthy vegetables for weight loss
Avocados are rich in heart healthy fat which keeps you feel satisfied. It is good for digestion and dental care
Avocado
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
It is a cruciferous vegetable which is good for the skin. It helps in regulating blood pressure and fights cancer
Cabbage
Image: Pexels
Spinach has fibers which help in weight loss. It also reduces asthma, boosts immunity and prevents kidney disease
Spinach
Image: Pexels
It is a low calorie vegetable with nutrients and fiber that helps in weight loss, eye health and lower cholesterol
Zucchini
Image: Pexels
Carrots are rich in fibers which also improves digestion, immunity and eye health
Carrots
Image: Pexels
Lettuce has low calories which aid in weight loss, protect against cancer and prevents heart disease
Lettuce
Image: Pexels
The vegetable rich in water content burns calories. It is good for the heart health and prevents hypertension
Bell Pepper
Image: Pexels
Peas contain carbohydrates which helps in weight loss, stomach cancer and improves digestion
Green Peas
Image: Pexels
The green vegetable cures stomach disorders, reduces cholesterol and detoxifies your body
Broccoli
Image: Pexels
Kale has low calories and contains only 7 calories in a cup. It also improves eye health and is good for the skin
Kale
