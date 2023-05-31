Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

mAY 31, 2023

10 healthy vegetables for weight loss

Avocados are rich in heart healthy fat which keeps you feel satisfied. It is good for digestion and dental care

Avocado

Image: Pexels

Image: Pexels

It is a cruciferous vegetable which is good for the skin. It helps in regulating blood pressure and fights cancer

Cabbage

Image: Pexels

Spinach has fibers which help in weight loss. It  also reduces asthma, boosts immunity and prevents kidney disease

Spinach

Image: Pexels

It is a low calorie vegetable with nutrients and fiber that helps in weight loss, eye health and lower cholesterol

Zucchini

Image: Pexels

Carrots are rich in fibers which also improves digestion, immunity and eye health

Carrots

Image: Pexels

Lettuce has low calories which aid in weight loss, protect against cancer and prevents heart disease

Lettuce

Image: Pexels

The vegetable rich in water content burns calories. It is good for the heart health and prevents hypertension

Bell Pepper

Image: Pexels

Peas contain carbohydrates which helps in weight loss, stomach cancer and improves digestion

Green Peas

Image: Pexels

The green vegetable cures stomach disorders, reduces cholesterol and detoxifies your body

Broccoli

Image: Pexels

Kale has low calories and contains only 7 calories in a cup. It also improves eye health and is good for the skin

Kale

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here