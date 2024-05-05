Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 28, 2024
10 Heartbroken relationship quotes
"Be thankful for what you have instead of being down about what you don't have"
#1
Image Source: freepik
“Sometimes it takes a heartbreak to wake us up and make us realize that we are so much more valuable than we are allowing ourselves to believe”
#2
Image Source: freepik
"Having loved and lost is preferable to never having loved at all"
#3
Image Source: freepik
"Breaking your own heart by choosing to leave is preferable to having your heart broken for remaining"
#4
Image Source: freepik
"The desire to let go and move on is sometimes unavoidable. Every aspect of life is transient”
Image Source: freepik
#5
"Love is never wrong. But sometimes, it's not enough"
#6
Image Source: Freepik
“If you are unable to forget, accept, and move on, it will consume you”
#7
Image Source: freepik
#8
Image Source: freepik
"Closure is overrated. Move on and find yourself a better tomorrow"
#9
Image Source: freepik
"I still believe that someone will one day assist me in showing that love can endure forever, it can"
“Don't let someone who isn't deserving of your love cause you to lose sight of your value”
#10
Image Source: freepik
