Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 11, 2023

10 heartfelt get well soon wish

I have always admired your courage and ability to handle anything life throws your way. I know you will get through this, too

Be courageous 

Image Source: Pexels 

You are in all of our thoughts and prayers as you continue to heal.May you be blessed with good health and a quick recovery

Wishing good health 

Image Source: Pexels 

Gift yourself patience and time while you work to recover. I hope each day brings more comfort and strength

Be patient 

Image Source: Pexels 

I am sending get-well sunshine your way to give you a speedy recovery so that you can brighten my days again

Sending get-well sunshine 

Image Source: Pexels 

I am hoping you get better soon so you can be back where you belong. I miss you more than you know

Have strength 

Image Source: Pexels 

Recuperation takes time. So, do not rush yourself. Rest as much as you need, and we are sure you will feel better really soon

Take rest

Image Source: Pexels 

You are one of the strongest people I know, and I have no doubt you will overcome this

The strongest one

Image Source: Pexels 

I know you well enough to know you are probably frustrated about how long recovery is taking. Do not forget to give yourself some patience and grace as you get better (and trust me, you will get better!)

Wishing speedy recovery 

Image Source: Pexels 

You have always shown me that a positive attitude makes everything better, so I am sending lots of positivity your way

Be positive 

Image Source: Pexels 

When you look in the mirror, I hope you see someone strong, capable, smart, and loved. That is surely how I see you!

Sending love 

Image Source: Pexels 

