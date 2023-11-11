Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 11, 2023
10 heartfelt get well soon wish
I have always admired your courage and ability to handle anything life throws your way. I know you will get through this, too
Be courageous
Image Source: Pexels
You are in all of our thoughts and prayers as you continue to heal.May you be blessed with good health and a quick recovery
Wishing good health
Image Source: Pexels
Gift yourself patience and time while you work to recover. I hope each day brings more comfort and strength
Be patient
Image Source: Pexels
I am sending get-well sunshine your way to give you a speedy recovery so that you can brighten my days again
Sending get-well sunshine
Image Source: Pexels
I am hoping you get better soon so you can be back where you belong. I miss you more than you know
Have strength
Image Source: Pexels
Recuperation takes time. So, do not rush yourself. Rest as much as you need, and we are sure you will feel better really soon
Take rest
Image Source: Pexels
You are one of the strongest people I know, and I have no doubt you will overcome this
The strongest one
Image Source: Pexels
I know you well enough to know you are probably frustrated about how long recovery is taking. Do not forget to give yourself some patience and grace as you get better (and trust me, you will get better!)
Wishing speedy recovery
Image Source: Pexels
You have always shown me that a positive attitude makes everything better, so I am sending lots of positivity your way
Be positive
Image Source: Pexels
When you look in the mirror, I hope you see someone strong, capable, smart, and loved. That is surely how I see you!
Sending love
Image Source: Pexels
