#1
#2
“If I had a rose for every time I thought of you, I’d be picking roses for a lifetime.” – Dylan McNair
#3
“My thoughts are free to go anywhere, but it’s surprising how often they head in your direction” – Perez
“So, here I am, all by myself, thinking of you – no one else. There’s a feeling inside and as hard as I try, it just won’t go away.” – Angel Hema
#4
“I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you, wondering who’s stuck in your head at night. Wonder if I ever cross your mind, keeping you up in your bed at night.” – Ciara
#5
“Lost in loneliness and pain, black and unendurable, thinking of you with every corpuscle of my flesh, in every instant of night and day.” – Kenneth Rexroth
#6
“I wonder if that’s just how it feels to miss someone so bad – like being stabbed in the gut a little bit, each time you think of them.” – Kate Ellison
#7
“They say that time heals all wounds but all it’s done so far is give me more time to think about how much I miss you.” – Elizabeth Wilder
#8
“Laying in my bed, rethinking those thoughts that are running through my head. Loving every moment I’m around you. It’s just like a wonderful fairytale come true.” – Tape
#9
“I think of you with every waking moment of my life and dream of you with every dream that I have; I miss you.” – Kong Moua
#10
“So it’s true when all is said and done, grief is the price we pay for love.” ― E.A. Bucchianeri
