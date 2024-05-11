Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle

MAY 11, 2024

10 heartfelt wishes for Mother's Day 

I cherish every moment we share. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

#1 

Images: pexels

Thank you for being my biggest supporter. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

#2

Images: pexels

Your kindness knows no bounds. Happy Mother’s Day to the sweetest mom!

#3

Images: pexels

On this special day, I want to thank you, Mom, for your unconditional love, endless sacrifices, and unwavering support

#4

Images: pexels

Mom, you are the heart and soul of our family, and I am endlessly grateful for your love, guidance, and unwavering support. Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing woman in the world!

#5

Images: pexels

Have a wonderful Mother's Day, Mom. I love you more than words can say!

Images: pexels

#6

Wishing you a day filled with cuddles, giggles, and (hopefully) a little time to yourself. Happy Mother's Day!

#7

Images: pexels

You’re my best friend, and you always will be. Thank you for everything

#8

Images: pexels

#9

Images: pexels

Miss you loads, Mom. I can't wait to see you soon so we can celebrate properly [over your signature roast]. Have a wonderful Mother's Day, and thanks for everything!

We might be apart, but you're still in my thoughts every day. I love you, Mom. Happy Mother's Day! 

#10

Images: pexels

