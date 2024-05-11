Heading 3
MAY 11, 2024
10 heartfelt wishes for Mother's Day
I cherish every moment we share. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!
Images: pexels
Thank you for being my biggest supporter. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!
Your kindness knows no bounds. Happy Mother’s Day to the sweetest mom!
On this special day, I want to thank you, Mom, for your unconditional love, endless sacrifices, and unwavering support
Mom, you are the heart and soul of our family, and I am endlessly grateful for your love, guidance, and unwavering support. Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing woman in the world!
Have a wonderful Mother's Day, Mom. I love you more than words can say!
Wishing you a day filled with cuddles, giggles, and (hopefully) a little time to yourself. Happy Mother's Day!
You’re my best friend, and you always will be. Thank you for everything
Miss you loads, Mom. I can't wait to see you soon so we can celebrate properly [over your signature roast]. Have a wonderful Mother's Day, and thanks for everything!
We might be apart, but you're still in my thoughts every day. I love you, Mom. Happy Mother's Day!
