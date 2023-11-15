10 heartwarming missing friends quotes 

“Here is my favorite thing about long-distance besties; it can be years since you have seen each other and, the minute you start talking, it is like you were never apart.” – Becca Anderson
#1
“I miss your voice because it is a symphony; your scent because it is a treasure; your smile because it is a jewel; your hug because it is a masterpiece; and your kiss because it is a miracle.” – Matshona Dhliwayo
#2
“It is lonely here and I miss your light.” – Ranata Suzuki
#3
“What is the opposite of two? A lonely me, a lonely you.” – Richard Wilbur
#4
“I will never forget that smile of yours and how it made me glad. Just remember you'll always be the bestest friend I've ever had.” – Liz Beran
#5
“You are my closest friend and you’re thousands of miles away.” – Anthony Horowitz
#6
“A true friend is someone who lets you have total freedom to be yourself – and especially to feel. Or, not feel. Whatever you happen to be feeling at the moment is fine with them. That’s what real love amounts to – letting a person be what he really is.” - Jim Morrison
#7
“Can miles truly separate you from friends…. If you want to be with someone you love, aren’t you already there?” – Richard Bach
#8
“A strong friendship doesn’t need daily conversation, doesn’t always need togetherness, as long as the relationship lives in the heart, true friends will never part.” – Peter Cole
#9
“The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” - Elizabeth Foley