NOVEMBER 15, 2023

10 heartwarming missing friends quotes 

“Here is my favorite thing about long-distance besties; it can be years since you have seen each other and, the minute you start talking, it is like you were never apart.” – Becca Anderson

“I miss your voice because it is a symphony; your scent because it is a treasure; your smile because it is a jewel; your hug because it is a masterpiece; and your kiss because it is a miracle.” – Matshona Dhliwayo

“It is lonely here and I miss your light.” – Ranata Suzuki

“What is the opposite of two? A lonely me, a lonely you.” – Richard Wilbur

“I will never forget that smile of yours and how it made me glad. Just remember you'll always be the bestest friend I've ever had.” – Liz Beran

“You are my closest friend and you’re thousands of miles away.” – Anthony Horowitz

“A true friend is someone who lets you have total freedom to be yourself – and especially to feel. Or, not feel. Whatever you happen to be feeling at the moment is fine with them. That’s what real love amounts to – letting a person be what he really is.” - Jim Morrison

“Can miles truly separate you from friends…. If you want to be with someone you love, aren’t you already there?” – Richard Bach

“A strong friendship doesn’t need daily conversation, doesn’t always need togetherness, as long as the relationship lives in the heart, true friends will never part.” – Peter Cole

“The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” - Elizabeth Foley

