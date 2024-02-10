Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

10 Heavenly Sites in Mussoorie 

Iconic viewpoint offering panoramic vistas of the Himalayas and Doon Valley

Gun Hill

Image Source: Pexels

Cascading beauty amidst lush greenery, perfect for a refreshing dip

Kempty Falls

Image Source: Pixabay

The highest point in Mussoorie offering stunning sunrise and sunset views

Lal Tibba

Image Source: Pixabay

Tranquil park with colorful flowerbeds, boating, and a mini waterfall

Company Garden

Image Source: Pixabay

Serene walking trail with a natural formation resembling a camel's hump

Camel's Back Road

Image Source: Pixabay

Scenic spot for boating, picnics, and enjoying Mountain View

Mussoorie Lake

Image Source: Pixabay

A picturesque spot where clouds seem to meet the earth, ideal for nature walks

Cloud's End

Image Source: Pixabay

Hidden gem amidst forests, offering a peaceful retreat and natural beauty

Jharipani Falls

Image Source: Pixabay

Historic Anglican church with Gothic architecture, a tranquil place for reflection

Christ Church

Image Source: Pexels

Home to diverse flora and fauna, perfect for birdwatching and nature enthusiasts

Benog Wildlife Sanctuary

Image Source: Pexels

