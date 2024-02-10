Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
FEBRUARY 10, 2024
10 Heavenly Sites in Mussoorie
Iconic viewpoint offering panoramic vistas of the Himalayas and Doon Valley
Gun Hill
Image Source: Pexels
Cascading beauty amidst lush greenery, perfect for a refreshing dip
Kempty Falls
Image Source: Pixabay
The highest point in Mussoorie offering stunning sunrise and sunset views
Lal Tibba
Image Source: Pixabay
Tranquil park with colorful flowerbeds, boating, and a mini waterfall
Company Garden
Image Source: Pixabay
Serene walking trail with a natural formation resembling a camel's hump
Camel's Back Road
Image Source: Pixabay
Scenic spot for boating, picnics, and enjoying Mountain View
Mussoorie Lake
Image Source: Pixabay
A picturesque spot where clouds seem to meet the earth, ideal for nature walks
Cloud's End
Image Source: Pixabay
Hidden gem amidst forests, offering a peaceful retreat and natural beauty
Jharipani Falls
Image Source: Pixabay
Historic Anglican church with Gothic architecture, a tranquil place for reflection
Christ Church
Image Source: Pexels
Home to diverse flora and fauna, perfect for birdwatching and nature enthusiasts
Benog Wildlife Sanctuary
Image Source: Pexels
