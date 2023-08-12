Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 12, 2023

10 herbs to cool
your body

Images: Pexels

Peppermint helps to soothe the digestive system and cools the body

Peppermint 

They are a good source of Vitamin C which helps reduce heat in the body

Images: Pexels

Fennel seeds

These seeds help to lower your body temperature and is a natural coolant

Images: Pexels

Fenugreek seeds 

It is an antioxidant which also has cooling effects and helps in reducing acne

Images: Pexels

Amchur 

Cumin seeds 

Images: Pexels

It helps to detoxify the body and get rid of acidity and heat

Images: Pexels

Coriander seeds 

Helps in keeping the digestive system clean and reduces inflammation in summers

Fresh cilantro leaves regulate the body temperature and also acts as a detoxifier

Cilantro 

Images: Pexels

It reduces pain and swelling in the body and controls body temperature

Turmeric 

Images: Pexels

Green cardamom 

Images: Pexels

It reduces triglyceride levels in humans and improves symptoms of metabolic disorders

Images: Pexels

Ginger tea during Summers has an amazing cooling effect on the body

Ginger

