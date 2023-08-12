Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
AUGUST 12, 2023
10 herbs to cool
your body
Peppermint helps to soothe the digestive system and cools the body
Peppermint
They are a good source of Vitamin C which helps reduce heat in the body
Fennel seeds
These seeds help to lower your body temperature and is a natural coolant
Fenugreek seeds
It is an antioxidant which also has cooling effects and helps in reducing acne
Amchur
Cumin seeds
It helps to detoxify the body and get rid of acidity and heat
Coriander seeds
Helps in keeping the digestive system clean and reduces inflammation in summers
Fresh cilantro leaves regulate the body temperature and also acts as a detoxifier
Cilantro
It reduces pain and swelling in the body and controls body temperature
Turmeric
Green cardamom
It reduces triglyceride levels in humans and improves symptoms of metabolic disorders
Ginger tea during Summers has an amazing cooling effect on the body
Ginger
