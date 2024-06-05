10 herbs you can grow indoors

Soak coriander seeds overnight in lukewarm water. Sprinkle the seeds in a pot, cover with a layer of soil, spray some water, and place in a sunny spot. Within 35-40 days, you'll see the shoots - ready to be harvested
Coriander
Basil thrives in warmth and cannot bear cold weather. Pick a spot that receives at least 6 hours of sunlight & plant the seeds in well-drained soil. Water regularly
Basil
Soak seeds overnight to enhance germination. Sow in well-drained soil, keep it moist, and place it in a sunny spot. Seeds sprout in 2-4 days and can be harvested in 20-30 days
Fenugreek
Plant mint cuttings or seeds in a pot with rich, well-drained soil. Keep the soil moist and place the pot in indirect sunlight. Mint will flourish in 4 weeks and can be harvested
Mint
Sow the seeds directly in a pot and cover lightly with soil. Place the pot under a sunny spot. Water regularly, and within 10-14 days, the seeds will germinate. Dill is ready for harvest in about 40-60 days
Dill
Plant seeds or plant in well-drained soil. Water regularly but do not overwater. Keep the pot in a warm, sunny spot. The plant grows slowly, but it will thrive indoors with proper care
Curry Leaves
Oregano is a robust herb used in Italian and Mediterranean dishes. It prefers well-drained soil and full sunlight
Oregano
Plant cuttings or seeds in a pot with rich, well-drained soil. Keep the soil moist but not waterlogged. Brahmi will spread and grow well with regular watering
Brahmi
Lemongrass
Place a few stalks in a glass of water with the bulb end submerged. Once roots develop, plant them in a pot with well-drained soil. Keep the soil moist and place it in a sunny spot. It will be ready to harvest in a few weeks
Rosemary has a woody scent and is excellent for roasting meats and vegetables. It grows in a well-drained soil and full sunlight