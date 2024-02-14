Heading 3

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

10 Highest waterfall in the world

The world's highest waterfall, plunging dramatically in Venezuela's Canaima National Park

Angel Falls (Salto Ángel), Venezuela - 979 meters (3,212 feet) 

Majestic cascade in the Drakensberg Mountains, renowned as Africa's tallest waterfall

Tugela Falls, South Africa - 948 meters (3,110 feet) 

Peru's stunning trio of waterfalls, nestled within the remote, rugged terrain of the Andes

Tres Hermanas Falls, Peru - 914 meters (2,999 feet) 

Hawaii's cascading wonder, descending dramatically along the island of Molokai's sea cliffs

Olo'upena Falls, United States (Hawaii) - 900 meters (2,953 feet) 

Peru's hidden gem, boasting one of the world's tallest single-drop waterfalls amidst the lush Amazon rainforest

Yumbilla Falls, Peru - 896 meters (2,940 feet)

Norway's towering spectacle, tumbling dramatically down the rugged slopes of the Sunndal Valley

Vinnufossen, Norway - 860 meters (2,822 feet) 

Norway's enchanting waterfall, cascading gracefully down the sheer cliffs of Husedalen Valley

Balaifossen, Norway - 850 meters (2,789 feet) 

Hawaii's breathtaking plunge, descending dramatically along the rugged coastline of Molokai

Pu'uka'oku Falls, United States (Hawaii) - 840 meters (2,756 feet) 

Canada's majestic waterfall, nestled within the pristine wilderness of Princess Louisa Marine Provincial Park

James Bruce Falls, Canada - 840 meters (2,756 feet) 

New Zealand's stunning cascade, hidden within the remote Fiordland National Park, offering a breathtaking sight for adventurers

Browne Falls, New Zealand - 836 meters (2,743 feet) 

