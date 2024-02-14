Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
Travel
FEBRUARY 14, 2024
10 Highest waterfall in the world
The world's highest waterfall, plunging dramatically in Venezuela's Canaima National Park
Angel Falls (Salto Ángel), Venezuela - 979 meters (3,212 feet)
Majestic cascade in the Drakensberg Mountains, renowned as Africa's tallest waterfall
Tugela Falls, South Africa - 948 meters (3,110 feet)
Peru's stunning trio of waterfalls, nestled within the remote, rugged terrain of the Andes
Tres Hermanas Falls, Peru - 914 meters (2,999 feet)
Hawaii's cascading wonder, descending dramatically along the island of Molokai's sea cliffs
Olo'upena Falls, United States (Hawaii) - 900 meters (2,953 feet)
Peru's hidden gem, boasting one of the world's tallest single-drop waterfalls amidst the lush Amazon rainforest
Yumbilla Falls, Peru - 896 meters (2,940 feet)
Norway's towering spectacle, tumbling dramatically down the rugged slopes of the Sunndal Valley
Vinnufossen, Norway - 860 meters (2,822 feet)
Norway's enchanting waterfall, cascading gracefully down the sheer cliffs of Husedalen Valley
Balaifossen, Norway - 850 meters (2,789 feet)
Hawaii's breathtaking plunge, descending dramatically along the rugged coastline of Molokai
Pu'uka'oku Falls, United States (Hawaii) - 840 meters (2,756 feet)
Canada's majestic waterfall, nestled within the pristine wilderness of Princess Louisa Marine Provincial Park
James Bruce Falls, Canada - 840 meters (2,756 feet)
New Zealand's stunning cascade, hidden within the remote Fiordland National Park, offering a breathtaking sight for adventurers
Browne Falls, New Zealand - 836 meters (2,743 feet)
