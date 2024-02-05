Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 05, 2024
10 Hilarious Laffy Taffy Jokes
Your belly button
What button can’t unbutton?
Image: freepik
Address
What did the house wear to the party?
Image: freepik
On a map
Where can you find an ocean without water?
Image: freepik
To the meowseum
Where do kittens go on their class trip?
Image: freepik
Never mind, it’s too dirty
Did you hear the joke about the toilet?
Image: freepik
It leaves
How does a tree go home when it is ready?
Image: freepik
He recycles
How does a cyclist train for a race?
Image: freepik
The back of the clock
What is always behind time?
Image: freepik
Because it wanted to get a little ‘slice’ of education!
Why did the birthday cake go to school?
Image: freepik
Snow!
What falls down but never gets hurt?
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.