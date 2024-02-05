Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 05, 2024

10 Hilarious Laffy Taffy Jokes

Your belly button

What button can’t unbutton?

Address

 What did the house wear to the party? 

On a map

Where can you find an ocean without water? 

To the meowseum

Where do kittens go on their class trip? 

Never mind, it’s too dirty

 Did you hear the joke about the toilet? 

It leaves

How does a tree go home when it is ready? 

He recycles

How does a cyclist train for a race? 

The back of the clock

What is always behind time? 

Because it wanted to get a little ‘slice’ of education!

Why did the birthday cake go to school? 

Snow!

What falls down but never gets hurt? 

