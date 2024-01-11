Heading 3
Mohit K. Dixit
travel
JANUARY 11, 2024
10 hill destinations for winter vacation
It lies in the buffer zone of the Kanchendzonga National Park and is home to the Lepcha tribe
Dzongu, Sikkim
Image Source: Pexels
Be it the classy coffee plantations or the playful elephants, you will be glad that you are visiting Coorg
Coorg, Karnataka
Image Source: Pexels
Whether skiing, swinging on the ropeway, or just simply sipping on a cup of hot tea, you will enjoy everything that Auli has to offer
Auli, Uttarakhand
Image Source: Pexels
It is suitable for all types of tourists, but primarily, is an ideal family destination and offers several activities
Nainital, Uttarakhand
Image Source: Pexels
Fondly referred to as the Queen of the Hills, what makes it the best destination for winter vacations is its rich natural beauty
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Image Source: Pexels
Shimla, during the winter season, looks no less than heaven. The place attracts tourists from all nooks of the country in the winter
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Fascinatingly green and not as bone-chilling as the Himalayan hill towns, Wayanad is bliss. More so if you stay in a treehouse
Wayanad, Kerala
Image Source: Pexels
Manali is nothing short of a dreamland as the snow-covered hill station is undoubtedly going to leave an unforgettable impression on you
Manali, Uttarakhand
Image Source: Pexels
Located in the Western Himachal region, the hill station amalgamates Hindu and Tibetan culture beautifully
Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
It is famous for its picturesque sites, pristine lakes, and rolling hills. But the chief attractions of Ooty are the sprawling tea gardens
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.