JANUARY 11, 2024

10 hill destinations for winter vacation

It lies in the buffer zone of the Kanchendzonga National Park and is home to the Lepcha tribe

Dzongu, Sikkim

Image Source: Pexels

Be it the classy coffee plantations or the playful elephants, you will be glad that you are visiting Coorg

Coorg, Karnataka

Image Source: Pexels

Whether skiing, swinging on the ropeway, or just simply sipping on a cup of hot tea, you will enjoy everything that Auli has to offer

Auli, Uttarakhand

Image Source: Pexels

It is suitable for all types of tourists, but primarily, is an ideal family destination and offers several activities

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Image Source: Pexels

Fondly referred to as the Queen of the Hills, what makes it the best destination for winter vacations is its rich natural beauty

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Image Source: Pexels

Shimla, during the winter season, looks no less than heaven. The place attracts tourists from all nooks of the country in the winter

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels

Fascinatingly green and not as bone-chilling as the Himalayan hill towns, Wayanad is bliss. More so if you stay in a treehouse

Wayanad, Kerala

Image Source: Pexels

Manali is nothing short of a dreamland as the snow-covered hill station is undoubtedly going to leave an unforgettable impression on you

Manali, Uttarakhand

Image Source: Pexels

Located in the Western Himachal region, the hill station amalgamates Hindu and Tibetan culture beautifully

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels

It is famous for its picturesque sites, pristine lakes, and rolling hills. But the chief attractions of Ooty are the sprawling tea gardens

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Image Source: Pexels

