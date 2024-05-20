10 hill stations in north-east India to visit

Visitors can revel in panoramic views of the Himalayan range from cable car, wander through Enchey Monastery, or trek the forests of Khangchendzonga National Park. The Tsomgo Lake is also an unmissable sight
GANGTOK, SIKKIM
Known as the "Scotland of the East," Shillong boasts cascading waterfalls, rolling hills, and pleasant weather
SHILLONG, MEGHALAYA
The imposing Tawang Monastery perched atop a hill, beckons with its ancient charm. Adventurers can trek to Gorichen Peak for scenic views or pay homage to the Jaswant Garh War Memorial
TAWANG, ARUNACHAL PRADESH
Rich in history and surrounded by hills, Kohima offers many destinations to explore in June
KOHIMA, NAGALAND
Visitors can trek to the scenic Jatinga Hill, known for its panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and tea gardens, or explore the serene Haflong Lake, where they can indulge in boating and birdwatching activities
HAFLONG, ASSAM
One can wander through the city's bustling streets, lined with quaint cafes, shops, and markets selling traditional Mizo handicrafts
AIZAWL, MIZORAM
Surrounded by lush green valleys and mist-covered hills, Imphal exudes a serene charm
IMPHAL, MANIPUR
You can explore attractions like the historic Ita Fort, serene Gekar Sinyi Lake, and Ganga Lake. Moreover, trekking enthusiasts can embark on trails through the picturesque Daria Hills
ITANAGAR, ARUNACHAL PRADESH
ZIRO, ARUNACHAL PRADESH
Known for its unique Apatani tribal culture, Ziro Valley offers stunning landscapes, rice fields, and a peaceful atmosphere
Pelling is known for its breathtaking views of the Himalayas, including the majestic Kanchenjunga peak