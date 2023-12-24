Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
December 24, 2023
10 historical fiction books to read
Set in 12th-century England, this epic tale weaves together the lives of characters amidst the construction of a grand cathedral
The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett
This Pulitzer Prize-winning novel follows a blind French girl and a German boy whose lives converge during World War II
All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr
Narrated by Death, this poignant story explores the power of words in Nazi Germany through the eyes of a young girl
The Book Thief by Markus Zusak
Two sisters in Nazi-occupied France face challenges and choices that test their strength and resilience
The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah
Step into the court of Henry VIII through the eyes of Thomas Cromwell, a brilliant and ambitious advisor
Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel
This Tudor-era novel delves into the captivating drama surrounding Mary Boleyn, sister to Anne Boleyn, and their relationships with Henry VIII
The Other Boleyn Girl by Philippa Gregory
Based on a true story, this novel recounts the experiences of a Jewish man forced to tattoo fellow prisoners at Auschwitz and his enduring love
The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris
Follow the perilous journey of a young slave as she escapes through a literal underground railroad in this imaginative and powerful novel
The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
Based on a true story, this novel explores the life of Grace Marks, a convicted murderer in 19th-century Canada, and the enigma surrounding her guilt
Alias Grace by Margaret Atwood
Mixing time travel and historical fiction, this series follows Claire Randall, a nurse from 1945, who finds herself in 18th-century Scotland
Outlander by Diana Gabaldon
