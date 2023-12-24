Heading 3

December 24, 2023

10 historical fiction books to read

Set in 12th-century England, this epic tale weaves together the lives of characters amidst the construction of a grand cathedral

The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett 

This Pulitzer Prize-winning novel follows a blind French girl and a German boy whose lives converge during World War II

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr 

Narrated by Death, this poignant story explores the power of words in Nazi Germany through the eyes of a young girl

The Book Thief by Markus Zusak 

Two sisters in Nazi-occupied France face challenges and choices that test their strength and resilience

The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah 

Step into the court of Henry VIII through the eyes of Thomas Cromwell, a brilliant and ambitious advisor

Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel 

This Tudor-era novel delves into the captivating drama surrounding Mary Boleyn, sister to Anne Boleyn, and their relationships with Henry VIII

The Other Boleyn Girl by Philippa Gregory 

Based on a true story, this novel recounts the experiences of a Jewish man forced to tattoo fellow prisoners at Auschwitz and his enduring love

The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris 

Follow the perilous journey of a young slave as she escapes through a literal underground railroad in this imaginative and powerful novel

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead 

Based on a true story, this novel explores the life of Grace Marks, a convicted murderer in 19th-century Canada, and the enigma surrounding her guilt

Alias Grace by Margaret Atwood 

Mixing time travel and historical fiction, this series follows Claire Randall, a nurse from 1945, who finds herself in 18th-century Scotland

Outlander by Diana Gabaldon 

