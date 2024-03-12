Heading 3

10 Historical places in Delhi to visit

Adding charm to Delhi's beauty, Red Fort was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. It is a must-visit place in the capital city 

Red Fort

The monument along with the Amar Jawan Jyoti is dedicated to the numerous brave soldiers who lost their lives in World War I and the Indo-Pak War of 1971 

India Gate

Built by Qutub-ud-Din Aibak, Qutub Minar holds its historical significance. It’s a 73-meter-high tower made of red sandstone and marble 

Qutub Minar

It is one of the largest and most magnificent mosques in India. Built in 1656 by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, it is a prominent historical structure in the country 

Jama Masjid

It was built after 9 years of Humayun's death. Humayun Tomb, a UNESCO world heritage site, is considered the first-ever garden-style Tomb in India.

Humayun Tomb

Designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens for the British Viceroy, Rashtrapati Bhavan is the official residence of President of India. Its Mughal gardens are often made open for public viewing 

Rashtrapati Bhavan

Constructed by Maharaja Jai Singh in 1724, Jantar Mantar is an observatory that helped predict time and other astronomy-related events 

Jantar Mantar

This 60m-long and 15m-wide stepwell in Delhi has 103 steps and is one of its kind. It’s a protected monument under Archaeological Survey of India and has three levels 

Agrasen ki Baoli

Built by Shershah Suri, Purana Qila is not only Delhi’s one of the oldest forts but also in the entire country 

Purana Qila

This Lotus-shaped temple is primarily made of white marble to provide a pristine appearance. It was designed by a Canadian architecture 

Lotus Temple

