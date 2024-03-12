Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Travel
MARCH 12, 2024
10 Historical places in Delhi to visit
Adding charm to Delhi's beauty, Red Fort was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. It is a must-visit place in the capital city
Red Fort
Image Source: Pexels
The monument along with the Amar Jawan Jyoti is dedicated to the numerous brave soldiers who lost their lives in World War I and the Indo-Pak War of 1971
India Gate
Image Source: Pexels
Built by Qutub-ud-Din Aibak, Qutub Minar holds its historical significance. It’s a 73-meter-high tower made of red sandstone and marble
Qutub Minar
Image Source: Pexels
It is one of the largest and most magnificent mosques in India. Built in 1656 by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, it is a prominent historical structure in the country
Jama Masjid
Image Source: Pexels
It was built after 9 years of Humayun's death. Humayun Tomb, a UNESCO world heritage site, is considered the first-ever garden-style Tomb in India.
Humayun Tomb
Image Source: Pexels
Designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens for the British Viceroy, Rashtrapati Bhavan is the official residence of President of India. Its Mughal gardens are often made open for public viewing
Rashtrapati Bhavan
Image Source: Pexels
Constructed by Maharaja Jai Singh in 1724, Jantar Mantar is an observatory that helped predict time and other astronomy-related events
Jantar Mantar
Image Source: Pexels
This 60m-long and 15m-wide stepwell in Delhi has 103 steps and is one of its kind. It’s a protected monument under Archaeological Survey of India and has three levels
Agrasen ki Baoli
Image Source: Pexels
Built by Shershah Suri, Purana Qila is not only Delhi’s one of the oldest forts but also in the entire country
Purana Qila
Image Source: Pexels
This Lotus-shaped temple is primarily made of white marble to provide a pristine appearance. It was designed by a Canadian architecture
Lotus Temple
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.