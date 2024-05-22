Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 22, 2024
10 Historical Places In Jaipur
One of the dumbfounding structures in Jaipur is Amer Fort, made of sandstone and marble, and adorned with marble inlay work, and painted ceilings
Amer Fort
Image Source: Freepik
This pretty-in-pink Hawa Mahal, created at the edges of the City Palace from red and pink sandstone, is a must-explore architecture in Jaipur
Hawa Mahal
Image Source: Freepik
This one of the mesmerizing historical places in Jaipur gives the perfect example of how advanced Indian science is
Jantar Mantar
Image Source: Freepik
The fort built to give protection is perfect for planning a whole day as it has many things to explore
Jaigarh Fort
Image Source: Freepik
This complex palace consists of fascinating buildings, built with the perfect blend of Rajasthani and Mughal architectural styles
City Palace
Image Source: Freepik
This oldest museum in Jaipur with its enchanting collections, attracts thousands of visitors
Albert Hall Museum
Image Source: Freepik
This royal tomb was built to honor kings and queens, this tomb has intricate carvings on pillars, beautiful sculptures, and latticework
Royal Tombs in Gaitor
Image Source: Freepik
One of the famous forts in Jaipur has been used as a cinematic backdrop in many movies
Nahargarh Fort
Image Source: Freepik
Situated in the middle of Man Sagar Lake, Jal Mahal represents the Rajput architectural style and picturesque views of the lake
Jal Mahal
Image Source: Freepik
This calm place is away from the city's chaos and is perfect for exploring historical places near Jaipur
Galta Ji
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.