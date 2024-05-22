Heading 3

10 Historical Places In Jaipur

One of the dumbfounding structures in Jaipur is Amer Fort, made of sandstone and marble, and adorned with marble inlay work, and painted ceilings

Amer Fort

Image Source: Freepik

This pretty-in-pink Hawa Mahal, created at the edges of the City Palace from red and pink sandstone, is a must-explore architecture in Jaipur

Hawa Mahal

Image Source: Freepik

This one of the mesmerizing historical places in Jaipur gives the perfect example of how advanced Indian science is

Jantar Mantar

Image Source: Freepik

The fort built to give protection is perfect for planning a whole day as it has many things to explore 

Jaigarh Fort

Image Source: Freepik

This complex palace consists of fascinating buildings, built with the perfect blend of Rajasthani and Mughal architectural styles

City Palace

Image Source: Freepik

This oldest museum in Jaipur with its enchanting collections, attracts thousands of visitors

Albert Hall Museum

Image Source: Freepik

This royal tomb was built to honor kings and queens, this tomb has intricate carvings on pillars, beautiful sculptures, and latticework

Royal Tombs in Gaitor

Image Source: Freepik

One of the famous forts in Jaipur has been used as a cinematic backdrop in many movies

Nahargarh Fort

Image Source: Freepik

Situated in the middle of Man Sagar Lake, Jal Mahal represents the Rajput architectural style and picturesque views of the lake

Jal Mahal

Image Source: Freepik

This calm place is away from the city's chaos and is perfect for exploring historical places near Jaipur

Galta Ji

Image Source: Freepik

