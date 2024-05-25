Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 25, 2024

10 historical places in Tamil Nadu

Get mesmerized by the old buildings in Chennai like Madras University that have special styles

Chennai

Explore the old temples carved from rocks at Mahabalipuram, you can visit its best example at The Shore Temple and Five Rathas

Mahabalipuram

When you are in Madurai, you should visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple which is known to be old and beautiful

Madurai

Many interesting places like brihadeeswara temple and Maratha palace are worth exploring in Thanjavur

Thanjavur

Explore the WOW sarees and fascinating buildings in Kanchipuram, and one of the most recommended places is Kanchi Kamakshi Temple

Kanchipuram

Get awestruck with the Dravidian-style buildings and temples like Thillai Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram

Chidambaram

This holy place with the Arunachala temple- Thiruvannamalai is perfect for exploring ancient pieces

Thiruvannamalai

Known for its delicious food and beautiful buildings, visit Chettinad and explore places like Chettinad palace and Chettinad mansion

Chettinad

Plan a trip to Tranquebar and explore enchanting forts, and churches like Dansborg Fort, Zion, and New Jerusalem

Tranquebar

Visit Nagapattinam one of the places that has many ancient places like the Dutch fort, Sikkal Singaravelar temple, and much more to explore

Nagapattinam

