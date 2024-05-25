Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 25, 2024
10 historical places in Tamil Nadu
Get mesmerized by the old buildings in Chennai like Madras University that have special styles
Chennai
Explore the old temples carved from rocks at Mahabalipuram, you can visit its best example at The Shore Temple and Five Rathas
Mahabalipuram
When you are in Madurai, you should visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple which is known to be old and beautiful
Madurai
Many interesting places like brihadeeswara temple and Maratha palace are worth exploring in Thanjavur
Thanjavur
Explore the WOW sarees and fascinating buildings in Kanchipuram, and one of the most recommended places is Kanchi Kamakshi Temple
Kanchipuram
Get awestruck with the Dravidian-style buildings and temples like Thillai Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram
Chidambaram
This holy place with the Arunachala temple- Thiruvannamalai is perfect for exploring ancient pieces
Thiruvannamalai
Known for its delicious food and beautiful buildings, visit Chettinad and explore places like Chettinad palace and Chettinad mansion
Chettinad
Plan a trip to Tranquebar and explore enchanting forts, and churches like Dansborg Fort, Zion, and New Jerusalem
Tranquebar
Visit Nagapattinam one of the places that has many ancient places like the Dutch fort, Sikkal Singaravelar temple, and much more to explore
Nagapattinam
